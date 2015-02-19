Hot on the heels of the BeoPlay A2 comes the Beolit 15, which the Danish manufacturer says is "an even more powerful Bluetooth speaker" with the potential to "fit every room of your home".

It's a device that becomes the latest addition to a Beolit family that stretches back to the 1930s – including the AirPlay-capable Beolit 12 system that was aimed at the mainstream audio market.

With this new Beolit-branded product, B&O Play is looking to harness the streaming potential of Bluetooth to bring music to all rooms of the home – complete with up to 24 hours of power too.

It incorporates True360 omni-directional sound and delivers 240W of peak power, with Adaptive Power Management technology on hand to minimise battery use and stretch out that play time.

Like the BeoPlay A2, the Beolit 15 has been shaped by Danish designer Cecilie Manz and uses the premium materials associated with B&O kit – like anodised aluminium and full grain leather.

Manz said: "Beolit 15 stands out with its anodised aluminium grill smoothly wrapped around the speaker and its full grain leather strap that lets you carry it around your home easily."

B&O Play head Henrik Taudorf Lorensen added: "Beolit 12 was released in 2012 and is a great and iconic product. With Beolit 15, we have taken that product and refined it even further."

The Beolit 15 is due to go on sale online from B&O Play direct, Bang and Olufsen retail outlets and "selected third party retailers" this month [February], with its price tag weighing in at £399.

