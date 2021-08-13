Beats Studio Buds deal: save $20 on brand new wireless earbuds at Amazon and Walmart

The first ever deal on the new Beats Studio Buds has arrived! Amazon and Walmart have both slashed $20 off the newly-launched true wireless earbuds, dropping their price from $150 to just $130.

We recently called the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds "one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far" and heaped praise on their "spacious soundstage".

Now $20 off, these Beats are a bargain. You know what to do...

Beats Studio Buds $150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $130 at Amazon (save $20)

Beats' brand new noise-cancelling, feature-packed AirPods-rivalling true wireless earbuds launched in June 2021 but they're already $20 off. They work with iOS/Android devices and offer agile bass. All three colours – black, silver and red – are reduced at Amazon and Walmart. View Deal

It's barely a month since the Beats Studio Buds launched, so to see them discounted by $20 is both a surprise and a delight. We rated them a healthy four stars based on their sound quality and performance.

The headline attraction? Support for convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS

and Android devices. Simply unbox them and draw the case close to your phone. A rotating picture of the earpieces pops up on the screen and invites you to connect – a classy introduction to a product that costs much less than similarly specified Apple AirPods.

Battery life is good, too. These buds offer up to eight hours of listening time (five when active noise cancelling is switched on), plus two additional charges from the supplied case, totalling up to 15 hours of playback (24 when noise cancelling is switched off).

As for comfort, fit is light, secure and comfortable. The earpieces weigh just 5g each, while the case is compact and pocketable. Audio is clean and agile through the bass, and while noise-cancelling isn't class-leading, it's a great addition for the money. Particularly when you factor in the $20 discount at Amazon and Walmart right now.

Overall, these buds from the Apple-owned Beats brand are compelling, affordable alternative to the AirPods. Don't miss your chance to own a pair at $150 $130.

