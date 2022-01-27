Austrian Audio looks to build on success with PG16 gaming and PB17 pro headsets

Can you remember what you were doing in July 2017? Austrian Audio certainly can, for that is when the company first opened its doors. Since that summer (the same month that Arsenal FC broke its club transfer record by paying around €53m for striker Alexandre Lacazette and Tesla released its first mass-market car, the Model 3) the audio specialist's headphone output has wowed us across the board, gaining glowing five-star reviews for its Hi-X50, Hi-X55, and Hi-X65 wired over-ears and even a coveted What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award for its entry-level Hi-X15 headphones.

How long can Austrian Audio ride this wave of success? Well, the firm is clearly confident that its latest duo of headsets will help. So let's meet them!

Both the new PG16 Pro Gaming Headset and PB17 Professional Business Headset share the same technology as Austrian Audio's Hi-X65, Hi-X55 and Hi-X50 headphones, so their 44mm Hi-X drivers should accurately reproduce the full audible sonic frequency spectrum from 12 Hz to 24 kHz with zero latency.

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

When using the PG16 (pictured, above), Austrian Audio assures us that gamers will hear games as the designers intended, while business professionals will value the sonic detail, speech intelligibility and fatigue-free listening of the PB17s closed-back design. To make the crossover from headphone to gaming headset, Austrian Audio has equipped the PB17 and PG16 with a pro-grade boom microphone, which promises to transmit your voice to your team without cut-outs, choppiness, or muffling. Don't want to be heard? Just use the 'Lift to Mute' mechanism.

PG16 (the gaming one) users can also use the included Spatial Sound Card software from New Audio Technology for a dynamic 7.1 surround sound and enhanced gaming experience.

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

The PB17 (pictured above) is billed as a "business" headset and a great all-rounder: an office tool equally suited to general media, music and relaxation. The closed-back design of the PB17 should prevent sounds from entering or escaping and enable undisturbed business calls. Additionally, the mic can be muted by simply flipping it up and the headset can be quickly folded up and stowed in the supplied carrying case for easy transport.

The PG16 promises to meet the highest gaming demands with high-resolution sound and a foldable design using Austrian Audio's typically robust metal construction headband and hinges. Soft ear pads made of special "slow retention" memory foam and low weight (265g) should ensure wearer comfort even during long gaming sessions and the closed-back design promises to eliminate ambient noise. Both headsets are designed and developed in Austria and connect with the included 1.4 m cable and 3.5 mm jack plug. The PB17 includes a 3.5mm (1/8") TRRS to USB-A adapter, while the PG16 includes a 3.5mm (1/8") TRRS to 2x 3.5mm (1/8") TRS adapter.

The Austrian Audio PG16 is available now priced at £129 (€139 / $169 or around AU$245). The Austrian Audio PB17 is available now priced £119 (€129 / $159 or approximately AU$225).

