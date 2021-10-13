Audio-Technica unveils limited edition ‘Lantern Glow’ ATH-M50xBT2 headphones

Audio-Technica has just unveiled a limited edition of its 2021-release ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones. Previously available in black only, the new, limited-issue model is called the ATH-M50xBT2MO – quite a mouthful. The vibrant 'Lantern Glow' finish was chosen in an online vote by Audio-Technica fans from around the globe, garnering almost 40 per cent of the 13,000 votes cast across the world.

Descending from the Japanese audio specialist's ATH-M50 and ATH-M50x studio models (as well as the ATH-M50xBT, their younger Bluetooth-enabled counterparts), the limited edition ATH-M50xBT2MO and regular ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ears feature a number of enhancements to improve performance and usability, although Audio-Technica is keen to assure its fan-base the new model stays faithful to the sonic signature that has been the hallmark of the M50 series since 2007.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Prefer wired over-ear headphones but like that fall-slash-Halloween colourway? A Lantern Glow version of Audio-Technica's ATH-M50x wired headphones, the ATH-M50xMO, is also available.

Back to the wireless ATH-M50xBT2MO and you're getting proprietary 45mm large-aperture drivers and dedicated amplifier, plus a low-latency mode that promises to improve synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

Then, there's the AK4331 DAC and dedicated internal headphone amp, dual mics and beamforming technology for call quality, and sidetone circuitry – a neat bit of tech that promises to improve conversations by letting you hear your voice in the headphones when making calls on most smartphones.

You also get multipoint pairing, which allows you to stay connected to two Bluetooth devices at once, and buttons built into the earcup should provide easy control of volume, mic-mute during calls, music playback and access to your chosen voice assistant (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant or Siri). Google Fast Pair lets you quickly pair headphones with an Android smartphone or other device, too.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

And from the A-T Connect app, you can activate low-latency mode, adjust and save EQ to the headphones, change the left/right volume balance, locate misplaced headphones, change codecs (they are compatible with higher-quality LDAC as well as AAC and of course SBC) and more.

In terms of battery life, the claim is an eyebrow-raising maximum of 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge, and up to three hours of use from a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection.

And even though the ATH-M50xBT2MO is a wireless over-ear model, the firm includes a 1.2m cable for optional wired listening, as well as your charger cable and a drawstring pouch for travel.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2MO is available from today via Audio-Technica's website, priced at £190 / €219 (roughly $259 or AU$350, although these particular prices are approximations) making them just £10 dearer than the original black edition.

