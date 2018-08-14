Audio Technica has spent more than 50 years honing its audio expertise across an increasingly diverse range of products aimed at both consumers and professional users, and catering to mainstream and more salubrious tastes.

The latest release of products is a pair of headphones and cartridges, the latter being the product category that launched the brand. The focus here is on DJs, and the more affordable end of the market, though we see no reason for the products not to appeal to those seeking something for more everyday use.

Audio Technica ATH-PRO7X headphones

The two pairs of headphones, the on-ear ATH-PRO7X and over-ear ATH-PRO5X, do feature functions ideal for DJs, including detachable cables, sturdy designs and rotating ear cups. Replaceable ear pads and headphones are helpful, too.

Both also feature specially-developed drivers, as is always the case with any new range of Audio Technica headphones, and promise effective noise isolation, ideal for when you get that main stage festival booking.

The Audio-Technica ATH-PRO5X are priced £85, while the ATH-PRO7X are £179. Both are available now in black or white.

Audio Technica ATH-PRO5X headphones

Joining the two pairs of DJ headphones are two moving magnet cartridges, also aimed at DJs (and developed in conjunction with some real-life, coming-to-a-club-near-you selectors).

The AT-XP5 and AT-XP7 promise to be durable and deliver smooth, lightweight tracking, and come with a rigid polyphenylene sulfide/glass fibre body for minimal vibrations. A luminous tip coating will help you see what you're doing with the lights down low, too.

The XP7 delivers a little more power and costs a little more as a result. Both are on sale now and will cost £43 and £123 respectively.

The new products launched at Houghton Festival, where Audio Technica equipment was in place on many of the stages, which seems like a solid recommendation to us. And while we can't promise these products will improve your DJ skills, they might make your records sound a little bit better...

