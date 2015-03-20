The Deckard will cost £600 and it will be unleashed in "spring 2015" in the UK. In the US, shipping begins in April.

We first saw the Audeze Deckard when it was unveiled at CES this year.

The class A amp/DAC can handle tracks from 16 to 32 bits, and sampling rates from 44.1kHz to 384kHz.

The front panel features a chunky volume dial, and switches to choose gain and input, so you can use the Deckard as a line-level preamp.

It also includes digital optical and analogue RCA inputs.

The Deckard was launched alongside the Audeze EL-8 headphones, which brought the brand in to relatively affordable territory in the headphone market for the first time.

