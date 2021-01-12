CES 2021: Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds go big on features but not price

Anker's Soundcore brand is deepening its commitment to the wireless earbuds market by introducing its first noise-cancelling pair. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro have plenty going for them on paper – audio personalisation, battery life up to 34 hours, multiple active noise cancellation modes and a pretty attractive price tag.

While noise-cancelling technology can detrimentally affect sound quality if not correctly implemented, Soundcore engineers have worked hard to ensure the Liberty Air 2 Pro perform well both when it's in use and turned off. They have developed what the company is calling 'PureNote' driver technology, which uses ten hardened nano layers to make up the 11mm driver in each earbud, and audio tuning has been performed with the functionality on and off.

Three active noise-cancelling modes – Transport, Outdoor and Indoor – offer varying intensities to suit different environments and situations. Two levels of Transparency mode provide either total transparency so that the user can hear their surroundings, or a vocal boost to make it easier to have a conversation while wearing them.

(Image credit: Anker)

A personalised audio experience is on the menu, courtesy of HearID 2.0 software. Via the Soundcore companion app, the earbuds conduct a simple hearing test, before tuning themselves according to the wearer's hearing.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro's battery doesn't let the feature set down: the promise is seven hours with ANC off (or six with it on), and 26 hours from the Qi wireless charging case with ANC off (or 21 with it on). The increasingly popular fast charging feature is correct and present, too, offering two hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

The water-resistant (IPX4-rated) Liberty Air 2 Pro are available now in Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue and Crystal Pink, priced £130 – or £100 if you buy from Amazon now until Thursday (14th January) using the code ASLA2PUK.

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2021: budget to premium

Best wireless earbuds 2021

The best of CES 2021: 9 product and technology highlights