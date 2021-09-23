Amazon releases a Billie Eilish-branded Echo Studio (seriously)

Amazon has announced the details of a limited-edition version of the Echo Studio developed in collaboration with whisper-pop singer and hit songwriter Billie Eilish.

The Studio is the only model in the Alexa powered Echo line-up that can support HD music and spatial audio, and the Eilish version doesn’t offer any changes to the technology inside. It is, however, adorned with the singers latest album cover art, with Billie at the forefront against a backdrop of soft beige-hued fabric.

Other themed features are thin on the ground, other than special Billie Eilish alarms that will soon be available on all Echo speakers.

Amazon does, however, have some suggestions of voice commands to get the most out of your Eilish Echo:

“Alexa, play the Billie Eilish Takeover on Amazon Music.”

“Alexa, what can I ask Billie Eilish?

“Alexa, play Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.”

“Alexa, play that song that goes ‘Try not to abuse your power’”

“Alexa, play ‘Getting Older’ by Billie Eilish.”

An Amazon blog post includes a quote from the singer saying that she “can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Cutie fans can pre-order the new Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio from September 22 for $230 (that’s $30 more expensive than the regular, faceless Studio Echo), with shipping starting in October. Customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with the device, whether they already have an account or not.

MORE

Read our review of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Echo Studio vs Sonos One: which is better?

Our definitive guide to the best smart speakers





