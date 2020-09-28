Amazon Prime Day deals kick off with 43-inch Fire Edition TV for only $180

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now confirmed for two days in October, but deals won't be restricted to those 48 hours, oh no! In fact, Amazon has already kicked off its annual sales event with some early exclusive Prime Day deals – and we've found the best of the lot.

For Amazon Prime members, a 2020-released, 43-inch Toshiba smart TV is now available for just $180 thanks to a $100 discount.

Don't have a Prime membership? You can sign up to an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial now, which would also cover you for the Prime Day 2020 sales on 13th and 14th October.

Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD TV $280 $180

An early Prime Day exclusive, this deal saves you $100 on a streaming-savvy, voice-controllable, 43-inch TV that could be ideal for a second room in the house.View Deal

This TV doesn't have a 4K resolution – it settles for 1080p HD – but if you're looking for a small TV for a second room in the house and your priority is ease of use and streaming apps, this could be a great buy for you.

An Amazon Fire TV Edition TV, it offers built-in access to apps such as Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO. There's a Voice Remote with Alexa for voice control, as well as three HDMI inputs to plug in any DVD or Blu-ray players and games consoles you may have.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but Amazon's user ratings are extremely positive – at the time of writing, it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 1400 customer reviews.

Want a 4K picture, a larger TV or both? These are our tried-and-tested picks of the very best 4K TVs on the market.

MORE:

Early Prime Day deal: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

Best cheap TV deals 2020: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED

Amazon unveils spherical Echo, Echo Dot, Dot with Clock and Echo Show 10 smart speakers