Amazon is offering a range of discount downloads and CDs in the build-up to the Glastonbury Festival.

The site will be selling a different Glastonbury MP3 album a day for just £1, while you can pick up host of other featured bands' work at discounted prices.

Today's download is Innerspeaker by Tame Impala and you can pick it up for just £1 until midnight tonight.

Tomorrow Amazon will be offering DJ Shadow's classic Endtroducing for £1 (instead of the £3 you'll have to part with today if you just can't wait.)

There's also a playlist comprising tracks from acts playing at Glastonbury 2011, including Beyonce, Plan B and Biffy Clyro, so you can load your iPod with tunes to get you in the mood – and take your mind off the weather forecast...

