Amazon Luna gaming platform now widely available on Fire TV devices

Amazon is opening up early access to its Luna gaming platform, making it free to try on Fire TV devices – providing you're in the US.

Luna was announced last year as Amazon's answer to online gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Remote Play and Google Stadia, letting you play games using devices you already own, without the need for a console.

Initial access to Luna was limited only to those lucky enough to receive an invitation, but now Amazon is letting Fire TV device owners in the US try the streaming platform for free, no RSVP required.

Fire TV owners can gain access to Luna by downloading the app, which currently offers a seven-day free trial of the Luna+ channel and costs $5.99 a month thereafter. It houses titles like Resident Evil 7, A Plague Tale: Innocence GRID and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

There’s also a Ubisoft Plus channel costing $14.99 per month, for access to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs.

The previously restricted Luna controller, which connects directly to your wireless network and reduces the amount of input latency while you play, has also been made available to purchase for all customers, priced $49.99.

Devices compatible with Luna include Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd and 3rd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV (3rd generation) and Fire TV Cube video streamers, plus Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs by Toshiba and Insignia.

If you don't have a Fire TV, you can still request Luna access on Windows, Mac and some Android devices, as well as web browsers on iOS, Windows, and Mac, by heading over to Amazon and requesting an invitation. Currently, the service is limited to US mainland customers only.

