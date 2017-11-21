Merry Christmas, everyone! Ok, perhaps that's a bit premature, but we have some good pre-Yuletide news: Sonos is now offering full Alexa control for Spotify on its Alexa-supported One wireless speaker. It had previously promised the update "before 21st December", so the fact it's arrived a whole month early has put us in the Christmas spirit even more and made the spectacular Sonos One that little bit more attractive.

For the unititated, Alexa is Amazon's voice-control assistant that can be found in the Amazon Echo (as well as the Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet, and an array of third-party speakers).

The Sonos One already has Alexa built-in, so a direct link to the music streaming service is the icing on the Christmas cake. The new functionality means owners of Sonos' latest speaker can jump-start their playlists by simply shouting at the speaker. Beforehand, you had to launch either the Sonos or Spotify app to kickstart Spotify before being able to use your voice to change songs.

Owners of an Amazon Echo or Echo dot linked to their Sonos speakers can also now summon Spotify playlists, music and specific artists just by talking to their system.

Predictably, the brand-new Sonos One isn't included in Amazon's current round of Black Friday discounts - but pretty much everything else in the Sonos range is, the details of which can be found here.

As for everything else, you'll be able to keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page.

