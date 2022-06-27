AirPods for just $100!

You can grab a pair of AirPods on Amazon for just $100 (opens in new tab) right now, so if you're an Apple user looking for some wireless headphones, AirPods are always a great choice, and at nearly %40 off, the AirPods are a great deal, too.

Here at What Hi-Fi? we loved the AirPods, giving these buds five-stars in our review, calling them tonally balanced, sonically sophisticated, and packed with flawless wireless tech at the original retail price of $160, making AirPods a truly excellent choice at just $100.

AirPods Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) AirPods: $160 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there, and at just $100, the Apple AirPods are now a great deal, too.

AirPods have been around for a while now, and they've become extraordinarily popular for a reason: these sleek buds offer up a surprisingly detailed, nuanced sound, while you can take them anywhere and still enjoy a huge suite of features Apple builds into the AirPods iOS experience. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and need wireless earbuds, AirPods are a great choice.

The most important factor when buying earbuds is, of course, audio quality, and we're happy to report that in our testing we found the AirPods to sound great. There's no artificial boost to bass or enhancement to treble, and instead, you get a fairly natural, balanced sound that does detailed, textured tracks justice.

What's more is that AirPods are the ultimate wireless earbud experience, never dropping out or struggling to connect or reconnect with your iOS device. If you're looking for a truly easy-to-use pair of wireless earbuds, AirPods are your best bet by a country mile. Plus, the latency on AirPods is surprisingly impressive, too, making AirPods a good fit for mobile gaming.

If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds and you've got an iPhone, at nearly 40% off the AirPods are an easy buy. Take them to the gym, on a trip, or just use them while doing the dishes and you'll always be treated to a faultless wireless experience and great sound quality, too. Check out this AirPods deal at Amazon while supplies last.

