AirPods 3 at long last? Here's what to expect from Apple’s Unleashed event today

We’ve lost track of the number of times we’ve expected a “one more thing” AirPods 3 reveal from Apple in the past twelve months. Being the optimistic lot we are, we’re setting ourselves up with some positive optimism that we could finally see the long-rumoured AirPods 3 at the Apple Unleashed event later on today.

Kicking off at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST, the event is expected to shine the spotlight on new products from the Mac portfolio, specifically in the form of M1X-powered MacBook Pros and a Mac Mini. But that’s not stopping us from also throwing the potential reveal of new AirPods and other Apple-powered audio goodies into the mix.

Here’s what we could potentially see unveiled at Apple’s Unleashed event…

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are expected to be the new iteration of Apple’s second-gen AirPods, released in March 2019. The long-awaited buds are said to take their cue from the AirPods Pro, with interchangeable silicone ear tips, touch controls and smaller stems. Rumour has it the AirPods 3 won't feature noise-cancelling technology, so it's likely they'll launch at a cheaper price than the Pro buds.



Read our round-up of all the AirPods 3 rumours

HomePod 2

Apple discontinued the HomePod in March of this year, but a new HomePod 2 could be on the way. Apple has just rehired a former audio engineer to improve HomePod software, after all. Apple is yet to confirm its existence, but if the latest rumours are to be believed, a HomePod 2 could feature a new design and a touchscreen display. Fingers crossed it'll support Apple Music Lossless, too.

Read our round-up of all the HomePod 2 rumours

HomePod soundbar

Perhaps more of an outside chance than the others, but could Apple be about to bring its streaming magic to a soundbar? One device that combines Apple TV with the impressive audio and voice smarts of the HomePod sounds like a no-brainer if you ask us, but there's still no hard proof that an Apple soundbar is in the works. Perhaps Cupertino will surprise us later? If not, there's the possibility Apple that could instead unveil a Dolby Atmos soundbar like the Sonos Arc in 2022.

Read our round-up of all the HomePod soundbar rumours

New Macs

Apple has spent two years revamping its MacBook computers, gradually ditching Intel chips in favour of its own Apple Silicon processors. Today's 'Unleashed' event seems to be all about speed, so expect new MacBooks galore, including larger sizes of the MacBook Pro laptop and brighter mini LED displays. Apple is also likely to provide a release date for macOS Monterey, the latest version of its Mac operating system.

Excited? Apple Unleashed is just around the corner, so stay tuned. We'll be reporting live as Cupertino whips the covers off its latest tech. And while the AirPods 3 might have been a no-show at the last two events, the latest investor note by supply chain analyst Wedbush (via MacRumours) claims the "third-generation AirPods have already been manufactured and are ready to launch". Sounds like it's go time...

