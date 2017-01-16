Do you remember the last headphones you thought of as the standard for "nomadic audio luxury"? Well, forget them, because Aedle says that it has set a whole new standard in this category with its ODS-1 headphones.

We're not sure what that means but we do know the ODS-1 in-ear headphones feature a 10mm titanium balanced armature driver. The housings are made of machined aluminium and calf leather.

The earpieces themselves are connected by a MMCX (micro-miniature coaxial) cable and sport a remote and microphone that's compatable with iOS and Android phones.

If you want to get your hands on them, these headphones are available in three versions - Classic, Legacy, and Eclipse - and are priced at £330. They\'re available from Selfridges, Conran Shop and Fortnum & Mason, the shops of choice for luxury-loving nomads everywhere...

