A cheaper Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is on the way

If you like the look of the Samsung Galaxy S21 but think the price is a bit steep, you could be in for some good news. Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper model of the handset, to be known as the S21 FE (Fan Edition).

That's according to SamMobile's sources. Seeing as Samsung made a less expensive version of the S20 known as the S20 FE, the rumour sounds solid to us.

So what can we expect from the S21 FE? Here the sources go a bit quiet. But it's reasonable to assume similar specs to those of the Galaxy S21. It will have 5G, plus 128GB and 256GB storage options, Android 11, and a choice of four finishes: grey/silver, pink, violet, and white. But that's all we know for now.

Could it also come with a microSD card slot, which was missing from the S21 range? Quite possibly, according to the rumours.

And the launch date? It's not expected until the second half of this year. The S20 FE launched last September, so chances are Samsung will stick to that release schedule.

As for the price, the S21 came in cheaper than the S20, so an even lower price tag for the S21 FE starts to look like a bargain.

MORE:

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S21 review

These are the best Android phones going

And these are the best smartphones for music and movies