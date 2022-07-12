9 of the best Prime Day soundbar deals live right now

If you're looking for a soundbar to boost your TV's sound then Prime Day is the ideal time to make your money go further. But here at What Hi-Fi? we don't just want to help save you cash, but also time. So we've collected together nine of the best soundbar deals live right now so that you can stop scrolling and start saving.
Best Prime Day sales
- Best Buy: Black Friday in July sale on TVs, headphones, soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and home theater (opens in new tab)
- Target: deals on electronics, video games and entertainment (opens in new tab)
- Crutchfield: 'Real Deals' on speakers, soundbars and TVs (opens in new tab)
The best Prime Day soundbar deals live right now
Sony HT-G700:
$599 $398 at Amazon (save $201) (opens in new tab)
The Sony HT-G700 has got a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience all the while coming in a solid, stylish package. At less than $400, the HT-G700 is a good soundbar and an even better deal for a bar that comes packed with its own wireless subwoofer alongside a dedicated HDMI input. If you aren't interested in multi-room support, this soundbar is a great way to upgrade the sound of any TV.
Roku Streambar:
$129 $89 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)
Roku has its own soundbar, the Streambar, and its got direct, well-projected sound with a solid feature list and most importantly can get loud without issue. If you need a cheap upgrade for your TV, this is it. Plus, the Roku Streambar is also its very own full-fledged Roku device with all the familiar Roku features you already probably know and love, so it's a great way to make a TV smart and easily stream all the 4K HDR content you could ever want. Check it out while supplies last.
LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar
$800 $400 at Best Buy (save $400) (opens in new tab)
This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many the connectivity and features of LG's higher-end models. There's eARC (opens in new tab), plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision (opens in new tab) and HDR10 (opens in new tab) pass-through as well as an optical input and a USB port. Streaming is well catered for too, alongside Bluetooth and wi-fi, there’s Chromecast (opens in new tab) and Apple Airplay 2 (opens in new tab). Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 (opens in new tab) 2.0 surround kit Four stars.
Vizio Elevate:
$1099 $979 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We haven't reviewed this Vizio bar yet, but by all accounts, this soundbar/5.1 system supports Dolby Atmos, has unique adjustable-height speakers, and most importantly, the Elevate offers up great sound quality for the money. If you want a good soundbar, look no further than the Elevate.
Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar
$900 $700 (save $200) at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and a gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set. Alongside two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC) and an optical input, there’s Bluetooth and, once connected to wi-fi, you can stream via Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Four stars.
Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar
$698 $547 at Walmart (save $151) (opens in new tab)
We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain.
Sony SF100 soundbar
$128 $99 at Target (save $29) (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital (opens in new tab), Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars.
Samsung HW-Q600A
$600 $450 at Best Buy (save $150) (opens in new tab)
A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.
Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR
$599 $499 at Crutchfield (save $100) (opens in new tab) Not one we've tested but this sleek 5.1 system with surround speakers and separate subwoofer has a generous three Ultra HD 4K (opens in new tab) HDMI inputs, one HDMI output as well as Bluetooth, WiFi and Chromecast streaming capabilities. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, as well as Polk's SDA technology. A high spec and driver count at under $500.
- See all the best Prime Day TV deals
- View all the best Prime Day OLED deals
- Check out our best Prime Day speaker deals
- And our best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals