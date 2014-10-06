Al Jazeera, France 24 and ARY News are among the latest additions to the Virgin TV Anywhere line-up, which now means that Virgin Media can claim to offer more than 40 extra channels on the move when compared to Sky Go.

And the company has also revealed that two more major entertainment channels will be coming to the service next month. Since its launch in 2012, 45 channels have been added to the service online and 65 to the app.

Virgin Media's Scott Kewley said: "The new channels we’ve added will enable customers to keep up with the news from around the world, ramp up the suspense with an exciting drama or listen to the latest music on the go.

"We’ve more than doubled the amount of channels available on the go to our TV customers since the service launched two years ago, further extending our lead as the provider of the most comprehensive entertainment-anywhere service in the UK."

