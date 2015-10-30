Now that all 104 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2015 winners have been announced, it seems like the perfect time to find some deals. Remember, the Awards highlights only the very best products we've tested in 2015, so if you can pick a winner up at a discounted price, then you really will have a bargain on your hands.

And the good news is, there are indeed some bargains to be found on all manner of five-star hi-fi and home cinema products. So without further ado, let's get started...

TVs

Samsung UE48J6300

Tested at £700 / Best price £529

A superb performance from an affordable TV - this isn't any old flatscreen, it's our 2015 TV Product of the Year.

Samsung UE40JU7000

Tested at £879 / Best price £795

Perhaps the best 4K TV at this size and price right now, this Samsung 40JU7000 proves 4K can be affordable and work on smaller screens.

Samsung UE48JU7000

Tested at £1250 / Best price £1149

Impressive contrast and definition make this 4K Samsung an absolute must-see, and a much deserved Best Buy Award-winner.

Headphones

AKG Y50

Tested at £80 / Best price £49

Product of the Year, Awards 2015. Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s are sensational portable headphones. And down to under £50.

Grado SR325e

Tested at £300 / Best price £270

The SR325es might not be the prettiest pair of headphones on the market, but they deliver top-notch sound and a worthy Award-winner.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0

Tested at £270 / Best price £200

If you'd rather an over-ear pair, then you'll do well to check out this offer. With "nothing of note" to go against them, these are a fantastic pair of headphones.

Shure SE425

Tested at £200 / Best price £165

The SE425s are repeat Award-winners and one of the finest pairs of in-ears we've heard at this price.

Hi-Fi

Marantz CD6005

Tested at £350 / Best price £300

Marantz has continually produced exceptional CD players over the years, and the CD6005 is a repeat Award-winner. It's the obvious choice when it comes to budget CD players.

Pioneer N-50A

Tested at £500 / Best price £430

If you're looking to create a network music system, this Pioneer streamer will hold you in good stead. One of the finest we've heard in its price bracket, hence the Best Buy award.

Roberts Stream 93i

Tested at £150 / Best price £128

This Roberts radio is well-built, has a great array of features and sounds fantastic. What more could you want from a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner?

Home Cinema

Epson EH-TW7200

Tested at £1900 / Best price £1600

This Product of the Year projector delivers a stunning picture - our review team couldn't find anything against it, even at its original price.

Q Acoustics Media 4

Tested at £330 / Best price £330

Q Acoustics has taken its stereo speaker expertise and put it to great use, creating this sensibly-priced, great-sounding soundbar. A recent price drop from £400 to £330 cemented it's Product of the Year status.

Yamaha RX-A850

Tested at £900 / Best price £800

We've only just reviewed this Yamaha AV receiver, but it's already available with a decent price cut. With "nothing" against it at this price, this Award-winning home cinema amp needs to be heard.

