MagicBox has pushed the boat out with touch-sensitive controls. You can't sniff at that when the price is a little over £50. The glossy finish and fabric speaker cover also help the Touch look like a premium product.
The display is a more qualified success. Static text is clear, but scrolling text (programme or track info) breaks up terribly.
Far more important is the way a radio sounds, and here the MagicBox is very decent. The delivery is big, open and rich, with music reproduced in smooth, easygoing fashion.
It's not the most energetic or punchy presentation – there's a degree of lethargy and muffle next to the clarity and precision of the best – but if you want stylish looks and smooth sounds, the Touch is well worth a try.
Magicbox Touch review
MagicBox has gone for a sophisticated design with its new Touch DAB/FM radio Tested at £53.00
Our Verdict
If you want stylish looks and a smooth delivery, this could be right up your street
For
- Stylish looks
- big, open and rich delivery
Against
- Text scrolling is useless
- slightly lethargic sound
Specifications
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.eurosuisse.com
|Brand Name
|MagicBox
|Product Type
|Radio Tuner
|Manufacturer
|Euro Suisse International Limited
|Product Line
|Touch Kitchen
|Manufacturer Part Number
|TOUCH KITCHEN DAB
|Product Name
|Magicbox Touch
Miscellaneous
|Package Contents
|
|Environmentally Friendly
|Yes
|Environmental Certification
|RoHS
Technical Information
|Station Presets
|10 - FM
|Tuner
|Digital
|Frequency Band-Bandwidth
|87.50 MHz to 108 MHz FM
Battery Information
|Number of Batteries
|6
|Battery Size
|C
Display and Graphics
|Display Screen Type
|LCD
Physical Characteristics
|Colour
|Black
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|1 Year