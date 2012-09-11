No matter where you go or how you mistreat them, the Maestros will continue to deliver the sonic goods

Chances are you’ve never heard of German Maestro, which is fair enough as the company is new to the UK.

We can’t help but think the company could have come up with a more enticing name for its first headphones than GMP 8.35 D, though. Not that you should let it put you off – these are rather good cans.



German Maestro GMP 8.35 D: Build quality

These are clearly studio-focused headphones, with durability prioritised over outright style, but to our eyes there’s actually something quite neat about the industrial, heavy-duty looks.

They’re pretty indestructible, too, with a solid, endlessly flexible headband and very chunky cable making them perfectly suited to a life of abuse on the road.



German Maestro GMP 8.35 D: Sound quality

And above all, they sound good. A little splashiness creeps in at the top when you push them with something like Passion Pit’s latest indie-pop album, but overall they’re also clear and detailed enough to deliver focused, engaging tunes with nicely judged, punchy bass and standout vocals.



The tight but comfortable fit and leak-free, closed back design (perfect for long-haul listening - both for you and fellow passengers) provide further wins for these German Maestros. You may never heard of them, but the GMP 8.35 Ds demand an audition if you’re looking to spend £100+ on some headphones for out-and-about use.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook