The best 2022 Oscar nominees for picture and sound and where to stream them

The 94th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are just around the corner, airing on 27th March 2022. This year, there's actually going to be a host again, and unlike last year's show that was massively restricted because of the pandemic, this year's show is planned to be something of a return to form.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are set to host the 2022 Oscars, the first hosts since the show went hostless in 2018. Multiple hosts isn't a new thing for the Oscars, but it's the first time the show has been formatted like this in a while.

And the best news? You can already watch many of the Oscar nominees thanks to streaming services. We've picked out the nominees for Best Picture, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Music (Original Score) and Sound, so you can get the most out of your home theatre system with the year's most impressive films in terms of sound and vision. What's more, we've found out where the nominees are streaming right now.

Most of the 2022 nominees can be streamed with a subscription to HBO Max and Netflix, but you will have to purchase a few of them that aren't yet part of a subscription, with a few outliers on Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. All told, though, this year's nominees are pretty accessible from the comfort of your chair.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

Belfast - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $5.99.

Coda - Watch it on AppleTV+.

Don't Look Up - Watch it on Netflix.

Drive My Car - Watch it on HBO Max.

Dune - Watch it on HBO Max.

King Richard - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $5.99.

Licorice Pizza - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $19.99.

Nightmare Alley - Watch it on HBO Max or Hulu.

The Power of the Dog - Watch it on Netflix.

West Side Story - Watch it on HBO Max, Hulu, or Disney+.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Cinematography nominees

Dune - Watch it on HBO Max.

Nightmare Alley - Watch it on HBO Max or Hulu.

The Power of the Dog - Watch it on Netflix.

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Watch it on AppleTV+.

West Side Story - Watch it on HBO Max, Hulu, or Disney+.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Visual Effects nominees

Dune - Watch it on HBO Max.

Free Guy - Watch it on HBO Max, Hulu, or Disney+.

No Time To Die - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $5.99.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Watch it on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Purchase for $19.99 when it releases on 15th March on Amazon.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Music (Original Score) nominees

Don't Look Up - Watch it on Netflix.

Dune - Watch it on HBO Max.

Encanto - Watch it on Disney+.

Parallel Mothers - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $19.99.

The Power of the Dog - Watch it on Netflix.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Sound nominees

Belfast - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $5.99.

Dune - Watch it on HBO Max.

No Time To Die - Purchase from Amazon, Apple, or Google for $5.99.

The Power of the Dog - Watch it on Netflix.

West Side Story - Watch it on HBO Max, Hulu, or Disney+.

