Record Store Day 2019: A week of special features and reviews

The vinyl record is alive and kicking. More than 70 years after its launch, and at a time when streaming services are fast replacing physical media, the vinyl LP's enduring appeal is, frankly, astonishing. And yet here we are.

Not only does vinyl's popularity endure, sales are actually increasing, with vinyl revenues at their highest for 30 years - the same can't be said for CDs or digital downloads. It's no wonder initiatives such as Record Store Day, which takes place this Saturday, have captured the attention of a reinvigorated, record-buying public.

Everywhere from supermarkets to clothes shops have taken to stocking the latest vinyl releases and even turntables, as music fans come round to the idea of paying to own something that offers a little more long-term appeal than a download or stream. Similarly, many people are dusting-off old decks, prompted by vinyl reissues and new releases, as well as brand new hi-fi products aimed at people who want to incorporate vinyl into their music systems.

We've been talking about turntables longer than most, so we thought it only right that we celebrated Record Store Day 2019 with a week of special features and reviews. And we're off to a flying-start with one of the best Technics turntables we've ever heard. Keep your eyes peeled for fresh reviews and features every day this week...

Saturday

Friday

Thursday

Wednesday

Tuesday

Monday