Best record player deals 2020: turntables for all budgets

To the uninitiated, turntables can seem intimidating, pricey things. But with the vinyl revival in full swing, there are some awesome record player deals to be had - and some great budget turntables on the market.
Whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, you can save big on turntables from Sony, Audio Technica, Rega, Yamaha and more.
Want a cheap record player for the kids? Or looking to upgrade your existing music system? We've tracked down the best record player deals around, as well as the cheapest prices on our favorite turntables.
Victrola suitcase turntable with speakers
$60 $39.96 at Amazon
If you want an all-in-one record player with speakers in the suitcase design, you won't find anything more affordable than this Victrola all-in-one vinyl system on Amazon. Available in a huge range of colors, it has Bluetooth and three-speed operation.View Deal
Audio Technica AT-LP60USB
$129 $99 at Walmart
"A reliably articulate and well-featured deck, well worth the asking price," we said in our four star review. Aside from balanced and organised sound, it has the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files – and now costs less than $100!View Deal
Wockoder KD-2008 with built-in speaker
$150 $59.99 at Amazon
This retro vinyl player combines great style with the functionality of an integrated speaker and even wireless Bluetooth playback. Thanks to a huge 60% reduction, it's hard to argue with the value.View Deal
Sony PS-HX500 Hi Res USB Turntable
$498 $297 at Amazon
Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.
View Deal
Pro-Ject Essential III turntable
$349 $299 at World Wide Stereo
The first Pro-Ject Essential range first appeared at the turn of the decade and went on to take home multiple five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards. This third incarnation has been four years in the making and the company simply can’t shake the habit of turning out top-class turntables. A great deal with this $50 saving.View Deal
Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 Turntable + MusicCast 50 Wireless Speaker
$1199 $1099 at World Wide Stereo
Part of Yamaha’s MusicCast product family, this record player can stream the vinyl it’s spinning wirelessly to any MusicCast speaker (such as the one included in this package deal). Save $100.View Deal