Hurry! Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds drop to lowest price ever

Sony's WF-1000XM3 headphones might not be quite as good as their more recent (not to mention, superb) WF-1000XM4 successors, but that doesn't mean that they're not worth snapping up, especially at a deliciously discounted price.

Currently, you can nab the WF-1000XM3 for an all-time low price of just $128 on Amazon (saving $71.99 or 36 per cent off the regular $199.99 RRP). That's even lower than their recent on-sale price of $150, making this an incredibly tempting offer for those of you on the hunt for a new pair of do-it-all in-ears.

Sony WF-1000XM3 $199.99 $128.00 at Amazon (save $71.99)

Still one of the best wireless in-ears around, Sony's little buds pack a mighty punch, thanks to their excellent sound, decent battery life, and impressive noise cancellation.View Deal

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by the newer model, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains far from shabby, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), to help block out outside noise.

At a whopping $150 cheaper than the newer WF-1000XM4 (on sale now for $278), this is a saving worth making - think of it as an early Black Friday deal but be quick, before the price goes back up!

MORE:

Check out our WF-1000XM3 review

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones 2021

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winners revealed!