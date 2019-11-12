Best Sony headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Sony makes some of the best headphones around, and the good news is they're only getting cheaper. Black Friday deals are on the way, but if you can't wait until then, don't worry - there are some great deals to be had in the here and now.

Such as? There's over $100 off a pair of wireless noise-cancellers, and almost $200 off the brand's first pair of truly wireless earbuds. There's also good news if you're on a tight budget - we've found a pair for $40 and one for just $15.

Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.

Sony EX155AP $30 $15 at Best Buy This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music, and they should be comfortable enough for all-day listening. If you're on a budget, these could be worth a flutter.View Deal

Sony WHCH500B $80 $40 at Walmart These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands via your personal assistant of choice.

Sony MDR-XB650BT $130 $69 at Walmart These are big and bassy, with the added convenience of being wireless. NFC allows for one-touch pairing, while 30 hours of play time should keep the party going between charges. Plus there's a built-in mic for taking handsfree calls.View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 $130 $98 at Amazon These headphones promise extra bass, and who are we to argue? They're wireless, with 30 hours of battery life, and comfortable thanks to the cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away. Extra bass, extra convenience.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X $277 $100 at Walmart Sony's first truly wireless earbuds might be a couple of years old now, but they're still a good proposition: sound quality is excellent, they're versatile enough to fit most ears, and boast okay battery life. An oldie but a goodie at this price.View Deal

Sony WI-C600N $150 $125 at Best Buy Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life should be around six-and-a-half hours.View Deal

