Best TVs 2018

Product of the year
Best 55in TV
LG OLED55C8PLA
This LG 4K OLED is a superb all-rounder
Best buys
Best 49-50in TV under £500
Philips 50PUS6703
This bargain Ambilight TV has a picture to brighten up your day
Best 49-50in TV over £500
Sony KD-49XF9005
A brilliant TV for the money - particularly in terms of colours and contrast
Best 65in TV under £2500
Sony KD-65XF9005
Flagship features and midrange price make for a stunning Sony big-screen TV
Best 65in TV over £2500
LG OLED65C8PLA
A big and beautiful TV with a vibrant picture rich in detail