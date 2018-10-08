Trending

Best TVs 2018

Product of the year

Best 55in TV

LG OLED55C8PLA

This LG 4K OLED is a superb all-rounder

Best buys

Best 49-50in TV under £500

Philips 50PUS6703

This bargain Ambilight TV has a picture to brighten up your day

Best 49-50in TV over £500

Sony KD-49XF9005

A brilliant TV for the money - particularly in terms of colours and contrast

Best 65in TV under £2500

Sony KD-65XF9005

Flagship features and midrange price make for a stunning Sony big-screen TV

Best 65in TV over £2500

LG OLED65C8PLA

A big and beautiful TV with a vibrant picture rich in detail