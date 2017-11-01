Best Accessories 2017

Product of the year
Best phono stage £250+
Arcam rPhono
“The rPhono is a capable and informative phono stage that still knows how to have fun”
Best buys
Best speaker stand
Atacama Moseco 6
“Work well with a variety of speakers across the price range”
Best analogue interconnect under £50
Chord Company C-line
“This is Chord displaying once again an understanding of what makes hi-fi great”
Best speaker cable
Chord Company Clearway
“The Clearway helps your system better stitch instruments together”
Best analogue interconnect £50+
Chord Company Clearway
“The improved transparency and precision coming from our system is significant”
Best phono stage under £250
Rega Fono MM MK3
“Rega has once again succeeded in all it set out to do”
Best equipment rack
Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE
“If you’re of the opinion all hi-fi racks are created more or less equal, rethink your position”