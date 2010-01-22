Trending

Audio Technica ATH-A500 review

With the ATH-A500, Audio Technica has produced a set of cans that really should be on your audition list Tested at £140.00

Our Verdict

If you're looking for closed-back headphones, then give the 'A500s a try

  • Open and detailed sound
  • hefty bass

  • Treble can stand out

These Audio Technicas are of the closed-back variety.

Sonically at a slight disadvantage to their open-backed peers (due to more colouration from the enclosure) this pair are nonetheless quite special.

They produce a welcoming openness, and detail levels are on a par with the best closed-back cans we've heard at this price.

They fire out a hefty bassline, too, and while treble can stand out occasionally, it doesn't impose too much.

If you're after closed-back headphones, give them a try.

