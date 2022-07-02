UFC 276 live stream and how to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier online – card, start time, tale of the tape, full fight

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier tops a stacked card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas today, 2nd July. Can The Last Stylebender defend his middleweight crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier tonight? US fans can watch the full fight on ESPN+ ($70 PPV); UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month). Read on for a UFC 276 live stream, start time, full card information, tale of the tape and more.

Israel Adesanya has ruled the middleweight division with an iron fist since claiming the undisputed title in 2019. Now, The Last Stylebender faces his toughest test in the form of 185-pound knockout artist Jared "The Killa Gorilla" Cannonier, who earned his title shot with an impressive submission victory over Derek Brunson in February.

UFC 276 caps off UFC International Fight Week 2022, hence Saturday's huge double-header. Adesanya vs Cannonier will get underway after the co-main event, in which featherweight champion Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski has his sights set on defending his title against No. 1 ranked contender Max "Blessed" Holloway.

UFC 276 will also be the first-ever ABC primetime airing of UFC in the United States. The main card streams from 10pm ET / 3am BST exclusively on ESPN+ PPV, with the Prelims simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET / 1am BST.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscription can watch Adesanya vs Cannonier free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in new tab) and get an instant UFC 276 live stream. Find out how to watch UFC 276 where you live below.

The best UFC 276 live stream deal in the US

UFC 276 and ESPN+ $99.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 276 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ (normally $69.99) too.

US: UFC 276 live stream – Adesanya vs Cannonier

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to the UFC 276 live stream – feat. Adesanya vs Cannonier – in the US. It's a pay-per-view, and requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 276 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $99.98.

The Disney Bundle is another great way to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier. The big-value package gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for just $13.99 a month. Simply purchase the $74.99 pay-per-view on top, and you're good to go.

UK: UFC 276 live stream – Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276 – featuring Adesanya vs Cannonier – will be live on BT Sport 1 HD in the UK.

Those with a BT Sport subscription are in luck. The fight is included as part of their plan. Those without can also watch both the UFC 275 prelims and the main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)(£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer (opens in new tab). Cancel at any time.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 276 for just £25

The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month.

EU: UFC 276 live stream – Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 276 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 276, including Adesanya vs Cannonier, throughout Sunday.

UFC 276 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.

Australia: UFC 276 live stream – Adesanya vs Cannonier

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 276 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Adesanya vs Cannonier costs AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2pm AEST on Sunday, 2nd July 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at time that suits you.

UFC 276 full fight card

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier main card – from 12am ET / 3am BST

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya -475 vs. Jared Cannonier

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski -200 vs. Max Holloway

Middleweight: Sean Strickland -110 vs. Alex Pereira

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler -125 vs. Bryan Barberena

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz +240 vs. Sean O'Malley

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am BST

Lightweight: Brad Riddell +130 vs. Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Ian Garry -175 vs. Gabriel Green

Welterweight: Jim Miller -185 vs. Donald Cerrone

Middleweight: Brad Tavares +120 vs. Dricus du Plessis

Adesanya vs Cannonier tale of the tape

Name: Israel Adesanya – Jarred Cannonier

Nationality: Nigerian – American

Date of birth: 22nd July 1989 – 16th March 1984

Height: 6ft 3 – 5ft 9

Reach: 80 inches – 78 inches

Total fights: 23 – 20

Record: 22-1-0 – 15-5-0