Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: which is better?

Sonos and Audio Pro are two of the biggest names in multi-room audio. Both have a solid track record of making top-notch wireless speakers that boast stacked skillsets along with superior sonics. And to prove it, both have a long list of What Hi-Fi? Awards to their names.

Here we're pitting two of their speakers head to head: the Sonos Move and the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII. The former is Sonos' first multi-room speaker with Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery, while the C10 MkII is the successor to the three-time Award-winning C10.

Both are superb devices, but which is better for you? You know the drill – we'll run down all the key features and specs to see which comes out on top. Ready? Then let's begin.

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: at a glance

The Move is more portable than the C10 MkII, thanks to the rechargeable battery

It's weather-resistant too, though the charging base isn't

The Move isn't your typical Bluetooth speaker – it's too big and heavy for most bags

The C10 MkII has more streaming options thanks to the addition of Google Cast

It C10 Mk II also has marginally better sound quality

Both speakers have Bluetooth 4.2 for a 10m indoor wireless range

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: price

(Image credit: Sonos)

In terms of price, there's not a whole lot to choose between the two devices. That's perhaps unsurprising, given their similar feature sets. At £399 ($399, AU$699) the Sonos Move is a little pricier than the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII, which will set you back £359 (about $480, AU$670 – it's not sold in the US or Australia).

Sonos recently raised the prices for some of its devices but thankfully the Move wasn't included.

The Move is a couple of years old, whereas this Audio Pro only launched in summer 2021. That doesn't mean you can expect plenty of deals on the Move though – generally speaking, Sonos deals remain few and far between. But have a look this Black Friday and you might get lucky.

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: design

(Image credit: Sonos)

If the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII looks familiar, that's because it's a slightly tweaked upgrade on the original C10. But considering that model won three What Hi-Fi? Awards in a row, that's certainly no bad thing.

The dual 20mm textile dome tweeters and 13cm long-throw woofer that helped make the original such a sonic class-leader remain, but the tweeter grilles are now flush with the front baffle rather than slightly bulging.

This could be to accommodate the new removable mesh fabric grille, which is fixed with hidden magnets. It’s a more understated and contemporary aesthetic, and more usable too, with more buttons on the top.

But the sleeker aesthetic does have some compromises. It means losing the ethernet port, the wi-fi/input switch and the 3.5mm aux in. The retro leather handle has also been scrapped, which makes lugging around the weighty MkII a much more arduous affair.

The Sonos Move is sold as a portable speaker, but it's a very different proposition to your standard Bluetooth speaker. It's tall (24cm) and heavy (3kg), and while it does have a rear 'handle', it's really more of a recess where you put your fingers. You won't be lugging this thing long distances, nor stashing it in a pocket.

Rather, it's designed to be moved as far as the garden, and its IP56 rating will protect it from ‘harmful dust’ and ‘strong water jets from all directions’.

Despite these changes, the Move shares enough of Sonos' design DNA to slip comfortably into its product line-up. The gently curved sides and metal grille are typical of the brand, although the silicone rubber covered section at the bottom that houses the speaker’s down-firing tweeter and new wave guide does rather stand out.

Like the C1 MkII, it has controls on the top, though these come in the form of a touch-sensitive panel rather than depressible buttons. There are three buttons on the rear, too – power, one to switch the Move from wi-fi to Bluetooth mode, and one to connect the speaker to your home network during set-up.

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: features

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The Addon C10 MkII is built for multi-rooming, plain and simple. In fact, it gives you three wireless ways to connect across rooms – Audio Pro's app, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2. The Move has a Sonos app and AirPlay 2, but lacks Chromecast compatibility.

The downside to adding Chromecast is that the C10 MkII loses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. For most people, Google Assistant will more than suffice, but it's something to be aware of if you prize Alexa above its rivals.

The Audio Pro app is a slick, easy-to-navigate affair and plays nice with all kinds of streaming services as well as Bluetooth. The Addon C10 MkII supports Apple Lossless, MP3, WMA, AAC and FLAC files, as does the Sonos Move.

The Move also boasts Bluetooth, but the feather in its cap is a rechargeable battery. That means you can take it with you to the garden, park or beach, and enjoy tunes far from a plug socket (though because of its heft, we'd recommend taking it in the car, unless you want to be weighed down).

The Sonos Move's battery life is a respectable 10 hours, with a one-hour charge restoring around 50 per cent, and three hours seeing it fully refilled.

It also comes with a charging ‘ring’, which plugs into the mains and barely expands the Move’s footprint. All you need do is ensure the two contact patches on the bottom of the Move match up with those on the edge of the ring.

Sonos has made it easy to change the battery from the Move, so when it eventually dies you can breathe new life into it without forking out for a new model. It's cheaper, and more eco-friendly than replacing it with a new speaker, so kudos.

It too supports a full bevy of music streaming services, while it supports both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa voice assistants. The Sonos app is again pretty tricked out and very user-friendly, and auto TruePlay optimises the sound performance based on the speaker’s surroundings – this happens automatically whenever it's placed in a new environment.

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: sound quality

(Image credit: Sonos)

The original C10 was a multi-Award winner, so the fact the MkII manages to improve on its sound quality at all is nothing short of a miracle. The MkII's updated port design results in noticeable gains through the low end, while bass is marginally cleaner and tighter. The performance is a touch more expansive too, particularly through the lower registers.

It is a little less exciting than the original though. Hi-fi purists might approve of the more neutral output, but not those looking for energy from their multi-room speaker.

Sonically speaking, the Sonos Move is satisfyingly weighty and full-bodied, with a tonality that’s nicely even-handed and not bereft of solid, deep bass. Its presentation gains in size, scale and space, as it leverages its sizeable driver to its advantage.

It’s capable of much louder volume levels too – think garden party levels – and it stays composed when pushed to its limit. You can expect similar sonic satisfaction from Bluetooth playback too.

Sonos Move vs Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII: verdict

So which speaker should you pick? In many ways, it's a nice problem to have, seeing as both are excellent at what they do.

Thanks to its rechargeable battery and carry handle, the Sonos Move is the better bet if you want to take it out to the garden or further afield. Just don't expect it to fit in your jacket pocket.

While if you're staying put, the Audio Pro C10 MkII has more wireless options, thanks to the addition of Google Chromecast. And, crucially, we think it sounds slightly better. But the Move supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa – not a deal breaker by any stretch of the imagination, but still worth considering – and goes loud, should sheer volume be crucial to you.

Whichever of these multi-room marvels you choose, you're very unlikely to be disappointed.