Should you buy a Jam Audio wireless speaker?

If you're on the look out for a new Bluetooth speaker, you'll know that the market is awash with them, from portable budget models well under £100 to premium wireless speakers closer to £1000.

The likes of Bang & Olufsen, Bose and JBL dominate the shelves and sales, and you probably have a good idea as to the pedigree of most of these mainstream brands, but what about those that aren’t quite as familiar? Should you risk investing in one made by Jam Audio?

And with Black Friday set to discount all manner of wireless speakers, are Jam Audio's worth a punt?

So should you buy a Jam speaker?

Jam Audio is one name that could crop up quite regularly as you scour wireless speaker deals.

This consumer electronics brand has a wide range of portable products including Bluetooth speakers and wireless in- and over-ear headphones. Prices range from around £12 to around £60 so you’re talking budget and affordable. But are they any good?

Our experience of Jam products over they years has been limited to a couple of Bluetooth speakers: the £20 Jam Classic 2.0 and the £70 Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920, both of which we reviewed in 2017.

We didn’t find the Jam Classic to be the most captivating of performers, noting that if your aim was to boost the audio of your smartphone, “the JAM Classic 2.0 does enough. Just.” Three stars was our indifferent verdict.

On the other hand we were very impressed with what the Jam Heavy Metal had to offer, handing it five stars and praising its “impressive bass reach”. We called it a “well made, good-looking slab of metal," and last year, it proved popular when it was discounted to just £50.

You can find the Jam Hang Up wireless speaker available with a £5 saving on Amazon already (down from £24.99 to £19.99). This dinky speaker comes in four different colours and is water and dust proof. Given its size, the Hang Up is probably best suited to occasional portable use, rather than making it your go-to Bluetooth speaker.

Verdict

Although there might be some value if Jam's pricier speakers have decent discounts once again, we think you should probably investigate other deals available from rival brands before you commit. The likes of Ultimate Ears and JBL both have products that could rival Jam for audio quality and features at this end of the market, and they regularly go on sale too.

For inspiration, we’d suggest checking out our other wireless speaker reviews or consulting our list of the best Bluetooth speakers to help guide you. And keep an eye on our best speaker deals - if you can find any of the products on this list with a decent saving, then you’re pretty much guaranteed a bargain.

