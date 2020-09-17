New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL Week 2 online

We're already knee-deep into 2020 NFL season and but this one is the zinger of Week 2: the Brady-less New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams started the season with a win, so it should be one to watch. Here's how to live stream Patriots vs Seahawks online, on TV and on your mobile – from anywhere in the world.

Want to watch live NFL for free? US viewers can sign up to a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, which provides live NFL games without the need for cable. Canadian viewers can do the same by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports. For more consistent viewing, an NFL Game Pass ($99/£143.99) makes excellent value. It's cheaper in some countries than others. Make sure to use a VPN when trying to watch with your Game Pass while abroad.

Sunday Night Football will play host to one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 2 when the New England Patriots travel to Seattle Seahawks. Who will come away victorious? Well, the Patriots made a winning start last week (Tom Brady who?) with a 21-11 win over the Dolphins. Cam Newton brought a new dimension to the Pats offense and rushed 75 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns. But that was Miami. Let's see how Super Cam fares against tougher opposition...

The Seahawks got off to a flyer in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons 38-25. Quarterback Russell Wilson looked unstoppable and completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards. He also led the Hawks in rushing 29 yards on three carries. Seattle will have the home advantage but they could struggle to run the ball against the Pats.

Only one of these teams can go two for zero – but will it be the Pats or the Hawks Read on to find out the best ways to watch the New England Patriots vs the Seattle Seahawks live stream on your TV or mobile device, wherever you are...

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks anywhere in the world using a VPN

(Image credit: NFL)

We'll look at the best ways to live stream the Patriots vs Seahawks for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one that is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of national and international broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL here.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks live in the UK

Sky is a great place for UK fans to watch the Patriots vs Seahawks. The broadcaster will screen the NFL Kickoff Game on new Sky Sports NFL channel in HD, as well as through the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports NFL will feature 100+ live games this season, plus NFL RedZone and regular contributions from the likes of Jeff Reinebold, Cliff Avril and former Bengals draft pick, Takeo Spikes.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're a casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about all the televised sports action you can imagine, including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

If you prefer to stream games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games live and in HD, including the Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

As ever, a handful of 'blackout' games are not streamed live in the UK and Ireland. Instead, they become available 24 hours after completion. You can find details of these 'blackout' games here.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Super Bowl LV in 2021 live on the BBC

The BBC's NFL Show will return on Saturday nights and feature live coverage of the 55th Super Bowl in Florida on 7th February 2021. In the meantime, the show will screen NFL highlights and pick over the big stories in the company of charismatic Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

Catch the NFL Show live on Saturday at 9pm on BBC Red Button One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK, you can still catch the BBC's popular NFL Show. Just get yourself a VPN. We've listed all the best VPN options above.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks live in the USA

(Image credit: NFL)

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live, over-the-air football games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone. The NFL will also broadcast 11 games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears on 8th October 2020.

The New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks is on NBC at 8.20pm ET, but those wanting to see the 2020 NFL season in its entirety will need to buy into all of these networks and streaming platforms.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. But there's a catch: the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

The third option for US fans is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes NBC – broadcasting tonight's Chiefs vs Texans Kickoff Game – plus Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks live in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks live in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia. It carries ESPN, too. The premium package costs AU$35 per month – you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy Week 1 of the NFL season for free!

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles for free

HBO's awesome NFL docu-series Hard Knocks: Los Angeles is a must-see for any NFL fan. It charts the highs and lows inside an NFL training camp and is best described as the craziest sports soap opera you've seen.

US fans can stream the 15th series of Hard Knocks via the HBO Max streaming service, which is just $14.99 a month. However, you can grab a free 7-day trial here. Amazon Prime subscribers can also use the free 7-day trial of HBO Max here, and watch Hard Knocks without paying a penny.

UK viewer? Hard Knocks: LA recently debuted on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

Australian NFL fans can also watch it for free thanks to new live streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a free 14-day trial here.

NFL Week 2 schedule 2020

Kickoff times in BST (British Summer Time)

Friday 18th Sept

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1.20am on Sky Sports NFL

Sunday 20th Sept

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 6pm

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 6pm

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6pm

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 6pm

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 6pm

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 6pm

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 6pm

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 6pm

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 6pm

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 6pm

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 9.05pm

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 9.25pm

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 9.25pm

Monday 21st Sept

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 1.20am on Sky Sports NFL

Tuesday 22nd Sept

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 1.15am on Sky Sports NFL

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.