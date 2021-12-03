Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch Ralf Rangnick's first game for free

Too many managers and not enough success – no one needs to remind Manchester United fans of the facts. New interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be hoping to make the Old Trafford faithful forget all about it when Crystal Palace come to town. With plenty of quality at his disposal, it will be fascinating to see how the Godfather of Gegenpress lines them up. Make sure you how to watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream Date: Sunday 5th December Kick off: 32pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Old Trafford Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10/month) / FuboTV (free trial) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Michael Carrick has handed over a Manchester United team on relatively reasonable form. A hard fought win against auld foes Arsenal and a draw away at table-topping Chelsea are results that will give the squad some belief.

Nonetheless, United have slipped to seventh in the league after a patchy run of results and Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be hoping to exploit their over-confidence. The Eagles had been going well but have lost their last two to mediocre sides. The ex-Gunner will need to come up with an interesting counter to Ralf Rangnick's footballing philosophy if he's to upset the odds.

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 5th December. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace free live stream

(Image credit: Wikicommons: HonorTheKing)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream on NBCSN which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Man United vs Crystal Palace on Sling TV $10 first month offer Man United vs Crystal Palace on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Manchester United vs Crystal Palacel on the NBC Sports Network, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace DAZN Canada: Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream

Sadly, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for November

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Saturday 4 December

12:30 West Ham v Chelsea

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

17:30 Watford v Man City

Sunday 5 December

14:00 Leeds v Brentford

14:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace

14:00 Spurs v Norwich

16:30 Aston Villa v Leicester

Monday 6 December

20:00 Everton v Arsenal

Friday 10 December

20:00 Brentford v Watford

Saturday 11 December

12:30 Man City v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Aston Villa

17:30 Norwich v Man Utd

Sunday 12 December

14:00 Brighton v Spurs

14:00 Burnley v West Ham

14:00 Leicester v Newcastle

16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton

Tuesday 14 December

19:30 Brentford v Man Utd

19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa

20:00 Man City v Leeds

Wednesday 15 December

19:30 Brighton v Wolves

19:30 Burnley v Watford

19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham

Thursday 16 December

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

19:45 Chelsea v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 18 December

12:30 Man Utd v Brighton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

17:30 Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday 19 December

12:00 Everton v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Chelsea

14:15 Newcastle v Man City

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool

Sunday 26 December

12:30 Liverpool v Leeds

12:30 Wolves v Watford

Burnley v Everton

Man City v Leicester

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea

20:00 Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd

Tuesday 28 December

12:30 Arsenal v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa

20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton

20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City

Leicester v Norwich

Watford v Spurs

17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

14:00 Everton v Brighton

14:00 Leeds v Burnley

14:00 Southampton v Newcastle

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves