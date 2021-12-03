Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch Ralf Rangnick's first game for free

Too many managers and not enough success – no one needs to remind Manchester United fans of the facts. New interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be hoping to make the Old Trafford faithful forget all about it when Crystal Palace come to town. With plenty of quality at his disposal, it will be fascinating to see how the Godfather of Gegenpress lines them up. Make sure you how to watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are with a VPN.
US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.
Date: Sunday 5th December
Kick off: 32pm GMT / 9am ET
Venue: Old Trafford
Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
US stream: Sling TV ($10/month) / FuboTV (free trial)
UK stream: Not televised
AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)
Michael Carrick has handed over a Manchester United team on relatively reasonable form. A hard fought win against auld foes Arsenal and a draw away at table-topping Chelsea are results that will give the squad some belief.
Nonetheless, United have slipped to seventh in the league after a patchy run of results and Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be hoping to exploit their over-confidence. The Eagles had been going well but have lost their last two to mediocre sides. The ex-Gunner will need to come up with an interesting counter to Ralf Rangnick's footballing philosophy if he's to upset the odds.
The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 5th December. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.
Watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace free live stream
Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream on NBCSN which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.
Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.
Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Man United vs Crystal Palace on Sling TV $10 first month offer
Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Manchester United vs Crystal Palacel on the NBC Sports Network, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.
The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – live on the DAZN website or app.
A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.
DAZN Canada: Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace
DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.
Watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.
3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
UK: watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream
Sadly, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.
- Check out today's best Now deals and free passes
Australia: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream
If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.
Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.
Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)
Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.
Listen to Premier League radio
Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.
BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.
You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.
talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.
When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?
Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?
Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.
The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.
You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.
Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.
2021/22 Premier League fixtures for November
All times are in GMT
Saturday 4 December
12:30 West Ham v Chelsea
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
17:30 Watford v Man City
Sunday 5 December
14:00 Leeds v Brentford
14:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace
14:00 Spurs v Norwich
16:30 Aston Villa v Leicester
Monday 6 December
20:00 Everton v Arsenal
Friday 10 December
20:00 Brentford v Watford
Saturday 11 December
12:30 Man City v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Aston Villa
17:30 Norwich v Man Utd
Sunday 12 December
14:00 Brighton v Spurs
14:00 Burnley v West Ham
14:00 Leicester v Newcastle
16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton
Tuesday 14 December
19:30 Brentford v Man Utd
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa
20:00 Man City v Leeds
Wednesday 15 December
19:30 Brighton v Wolves
19:30 Burnley v Watford
19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton
20:00 Arsenal v West Ham
Thursday 16 December
19:30 Leicester v Spurs
19:45 Chelsea v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
Saturday 18 December
12:30 Man Utd v Brighton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Southampton v Brentford
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
17:30 Leeds v Arsenal
Sunday 19 December
12:00 Everton v Leicester
14:00 Wolves v Chelsea
14:15 Newcastle v Man City
16:30 Spurs v Liverpool
Sunday 26 December
12:30 Liverpool v Leeds
12:30 Wolves v Watford
Burnley v Everton
Man City v Leicester
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea
20:00 Brighton v Brentford
Monday 27 December
20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd
Tuesday 28 December
12:30 Arsenal v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa
20:00 Leicester v Liverpool
Wednesday 29 December
19:30 Chelsea v Brighton
20:15 Brentford v Man City
Thursday 30 December
19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Man Utd v Burnley
Saturday 1 January 2022
12:30 Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Norwich
Watford v Spurs
17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham
Sunday 2 January 2022
14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
14:00 Everton v Brighton
14:00 Leeds v Burnley
14:00 Southampton v Newcastle
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
Monday 3 January 2022
17:30 Man Utd v Wolves
- Our guide to the best 4K TVs
- Save big with this week's best cheap TV deals
- Pump up the volume with the best soundbars