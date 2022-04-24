Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream 2022: how to watch La Doyenne online for free

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège – the oldest of cycling's five monuments – will bring out the best riders in the world this Sunday, 24th April. The 254.7km route contains 10 brutal Belgian climbs and starts at 9.20am BST. The weather is set to be 16°C with scattered showers. Make sure you know to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream for free from anywhere with a VPN.
Date: Sunday 24th April 2022
Start time: 9.20am BST / 4.20am ET / 6.20pm AEST
Predicted finish: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 2am AEST
Nicknamed 'La Doyenne' ('The Old Lady'), the Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the race every rolling terrain specialist dreams of winning. This year will be the 108th edition and the current record holder remains Eddy Merckx, who won the LBL five times.
Last time out, Tadej Pogačar took victory. The Slovenian will be back to defend his title after finishing a disappointing 12th in Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne. The women's 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège will cover 142.1km and feature seven climbs.
As ever, the first 150km of the men's race will be used to form breakaway groups with the key tactical battles reserved for the final stages. The Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, with ramps as steep as 11 percent, should reveal who has the appetite for a lung-busting sprint to the finish.
Fans in Australia can watch the full race free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from where you are.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège free live stream
In Australia, SBS will offer a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream.
Travelling away from Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège free stream on SBS from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details next.
How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liège-Bastogne-Liège rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège free stream
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liège-Bastogne-Liège, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.
3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in the UK
The race will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.
If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Discovery+ without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.
The 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège starts at 9.20 British Summer Time this Sunday, 24th April.
Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in US
Peacock is the place to find a high-quality Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in the USA.
NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.
Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 start list
AG2R Citroën Team
CHEREL Mikaël
COSNEFROY Benoît
GODON Dorian
JUNGELS Bob
LAPEIRA Paul
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
WARBASSE Larry
Astana Qazaqstan Team
NIBALI Vincenzo
BATTISTELLA Samuele
FELLINE Fabio
MOSCON Gianni
DE LA CRUZ David
DE BOD Stefan
Bahrain - Victorious
BUITRAGO Santiago
ZAMBANINI Edoardo
POELS Wout
LANDA Mikel
MOHORIČ Matej
TEUNS Dylan
HAIG Jack
BORA - hansgrohe
ALEOTTI Giovanni
SCHELLING Ide
VLASOV Aleksandr
INDLEY Jai
KONRAD Patrick
KELDERMAN Wilco
HIGUITA Sergio
BENEDETTI Cesare
Cofidis
GESCHKE Simon
HERRADA Jesús
IZAGIRRE Ion
LAFAY Victor
MARTIN Guillaume
PEREZ Anthony
ROCHAS Rémy
EF Education-EasyPost
URÁN Rigoberto
EIKING Odd Christian
SHAW James
CARR Simon
BETTIOL Alberto
POWLESS Neilson
GUERREIRO Ruben
Groupama - FDJ
MADOUAS Valentin
ROUX Anthony
LADAGNOUS Matthieu
MOLARD Rudy
PACHER Quentin
ARMIRAIL Bruno
INEOS Grenadiers
PIDCOCK Thomas
RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
FRAILE Omar
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
THOMAS Geraint
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
POZZOVIVO Domenico
HERMANS Quinten
VAN MELSEN Kévin
BAKELANTS Jan
GOOSSENS Kobe
ROTA Lorenzo
ZIMMERMANN Georg
Israel - Premier Tech
WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
WOODS Michael
CLARKE Simon
NEILANDS Krists
IMPEY Daryl
FUGLSANG Jakob
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
Jumbo-Visma
OOMEN Sam
BENOOT Tiesj
VAN AERT Wout
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
VAN EMDEN Jos
VINGEGAARD Jonas
Lotto Soudal
KRON Andreas
HOLMES Matthew
GILBERT Philippe
VANHOUCKE Harm
WELLENS Tim
VAN GILS Maxim
MONIQUET Sylvain
Movistar Team
MAS Enric
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
VALVERDE Alejandro
LAZKANO Oier
VERONA Carlos
MAS Lluís
IZAGIRRE Gorka
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
DECLERCQ Tim
VANSEVENANT Mauri
EVENEPOEL Remco
VAN WILDER Ilan
VERVAEKE Louis
BAGIOLI Andrea
Team BikeExchange - Jayco
MAAS Jan
BALMER Alexandre
BAUER Jack
GRMAY Tsgabu
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
MATTHEWS Michael
PEÑA Jesús David
SCHULTZ Nick
Team DSM
HEINSCHKE Leon
VERMAERKE Kevin
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
STORK Florian
VANDENABEELE Henri
BARDET Romain
NIEUWENHUIS Joris
Trek - Segafredo
SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
KAMP Alexander
MOLLEMA Bauke
BRAMBILLA Gianluca
BERNARD Julien
GALLOPIN Tony
UAE Team Emirates
POLANC Jan
ULISSI Diego
HIRSCHI Marc
POGAČAR Tadej
SOLER Marc
BENNETT George
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
Alpecin-Fenix
STANNARD Robert
SBARAGLI Kristian
DE TIER Floris
RIESEBEEK Oscar
JANSSENS Jimmy
VINE Jay
MEURISSE Xandro
Team Arkéa Samsic
GESBERT Élie
ANACONA Winner
OWSIAN Łukasz
LOUVEL Matis
DELAPLACE Anthony
GUGLIELMI Simon
BARGUIL Warren
TotalEnergies
DOUBEY Fabien
RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
VUILLERMOZ Alexis
CABOT Jérémy
LATOUR Pierre
GRELLIER Fabien
FERRON Valentin
Equipo Kern Pharma
BERRADE Urko
GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
ADRIÀ Roger
GALVÁN Francisco
VAN DER TUUK Danny
CARRETERO Héctor
MIQUEL Pau
Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
VAN POUCKE Aaron
BERCKMOES Jenno
VERWILST Aaron
MERTENS Julian
HERREGODTS Rune
BRAET Vito
BONNEU Kamiel
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
ANDERSEN Idar
SLEEN Torjus
CHARMIG Anthon
JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
HINDSGAUL Jacob
DVERSNES Fredrik
GREGAARD Jonas
