Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream 2022: how to watch La Doyenne online for free

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège – the oldest of cycling's five monuments – will bring out the best riders in the world this Sunday, 24th April. The 254.7km route contains 10 brutal Belgian climbs and starts at 9.20am BST. The weather is set to be 16°C with scattered showers. Make sure you know to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream Date: Sunday 24th April 2022 Start time: 9.20am BST / 4.20am ET / 6.20pm AEST Predicted finish: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 2am AEST FREE stream: SBS (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Nicknamed 'La Doyenne' ('The Old Lady'), the Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the race every rolling terrain specialist dreams of winning. This year will be the 108th edition and the current record holder remains Eddy Merckx, who won the LBL five times.

Last time out, Tadej Pogačar took victory. The Slovenian will be back to defend his title after finishing a disappointing 12th in Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne. The women's 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège will cover 142.1km and feature seven climbs.

As ever, the first 150km of the men's race will be used to form breakaway groups with the key tactical battles reserved for the final stages. The Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, with ramps as steep as 11 percent, should reveal who has the appetite for a lung-busting sprint to the finish.

Fans in Australia can watch the full race free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from where you are.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By s.yuki - 2018 Tour de France #19 Col d'Aubisque, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71191097)

In Australia, SBS will offer a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream.

Travelling away from Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège free stream on SBS from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details next.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liège-Bastogne-Liège rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège free stream

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liège-Bastogne-Liège, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in the UK

The race will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Discovery+ without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège starts at 9.20 British Summer Time this Sunday, 24th April.

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock is the place to find a high-quality Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in the USA.

NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 start list

AG2R Citroën Team

CHEREL Mikaël

COSNEFROY Benoît

GODON Dorian

JUNGELS Bob

LAPEIRA Paul

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

WARBASSE Larry

Astana Qazaqstan Team

NIBALI Vincenzo

BATTISTELLA Samuele

FELLINE Fabio

MOSCON Gianni

DE LA CRUZ David

DE BOD Stefan

Bahrain - Victorious

BUITRAGO Santiago

ZAMBANINI Edoardo

POELS Wout

LANDA Mikel

MOHORIČ Matej

TEUNS Dylan

HAIG Jack

BORA - hansgrohe

ALEOTTI Giovanni

SCHELLING Ide

VLASOV Aleksandr

INDLEY Jai

KONRAD Patrick

KELDERMAN Wilco

HIGUITA Sergio

BENEDETTI Cesare

Cofidis

GESCHKE Simon

HERRADA Jesús

IZAGIRRE Ion

LAFAY Victor

MARTIN Guillaume

PEREZ Anthony

ROCHAS Rémy

EF Education-EasyPost

URÁN Rigoberto

EIKING Odd Christian

SHAW James

CARR Simon

BETTIOL Alberto

POWLESS Neilson

GUERREIRO Ruben

Groupama - FDJ

MADOUAS Valentin

ROUX Anthony

LADAGNOUS Matthieu

MOLARD Rudy

PACHER Quentin

ARMIRAIL Bruno

INEOS Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

FRAILE Omar

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

THOMAS Geraint

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux

POZZOVIVO Domenico

HERMANS Quinten

VAN MELSEN Kévin

BAKELANTS Jan

GOOSSENS Kobe

ROTA Lorenzo

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Israel - Premier Tech

WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads

WOODS Michael

CLARKE Simon

NEILANDS Krists

IMPEY Daryl

FUGLSANG Jakob

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

Jumbo-Visma

OOMEN Sam

BENOOT Tiesj

VAN AERT Wout

VAN DER SANDE Tosh

VAN EMDEN Jos

VINGEGAARD Jonas

Lotto Soudal

KRON Andreas

HOLMES Matthew

GILBERT Philippe

VANHOUCKE Harm

WELLENS Tim

VAN GILS Maxim

MONIQUET Sylvain

Movistar Team

MAS Enric

MÜHLBERGER Gregor

VALVERDE Alejandro

LAZKANO Oier

VERONA Carlos

MAS Lluís

IZAGIRRE Gorka

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

DECLERCQ Tim

VANSEVENANT Mauri

EVENEPOEL Remco

VAN WILDER Ilan

VERVAEKE Louis

BAGIOLI Andrea

Team BikeExchange - Jayco

MAAS Jan

BALMER Alexandre

BAUER Jack

GRMAY Tsgabu

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

MATTHEWS Michael

PEÑA Jesús David

SCHULTZ Nick

Team DSM

HEINSCHKE Leon

VERMAERKE Kevin

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

STORK Florian

VANDENABEELE Henri

BARDET Romain

NIEUWENHUIS Joris

Trek - Segafredo

SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias

KAMP Alexander

MOLLEMA Bauke

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

BERNARD Julien

GALLOPIN Tony

UAE Team Emirates

POLANC Jan

ULISSI Diego

HIRSCHI Marc

POGAČAR Tadej

SOLER Marc

BENNETT George

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

Alpecin-Fenix

STANNARD Robert

SBARAGLI Kristian

DE TIER Floris

RIESEBEEK Oscar

JANSSENS Jimmy

VINE Jay

MEURISSE Xandro

Team Arkéa Samsic

GESBERT Élie

ANACONA Winner

OWSIAN Łukasz

LOUVEL Matis

DELAPLACE Anthony

GUGLIELMI Simon

BARGUIL Warren

TotalEnergies

DOUBEY Fabien

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

CABOT Jérémy

LATOUR Pierre

GRELLIER Fabien

FERRON Valentin

Equipo Kern Pharma

BERRADE Urko

GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl

ADRIÀ Roger

GALVÁN Francisco

VAN DER TUUK Danny

CARRETERO Héctor

MIQUEL Pau

Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

VAN POUCKE Aaron

BERCKMOES Jenno

VERWILST Aaron

MERTENS Julian

HERREGODTS Rune

BRAET Vito

BONNEU Kamiel

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

ANDERSEN Idar

SLEEN Torjus

CHARMIG Anthon

JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland

HINDSGAUL Jacob

DVERSNES Fredrik

GREGAARD Jonas