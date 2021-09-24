Joshua vs Usyk live stream and how to watch the heavyweight boxing on DAZN

Anthony Joshua locks horns with undefeated Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in one of the biggest bouts of the year, and the Brit's WBA the WBC belts will be on the line. Whoever comes out top at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could face Tyson Fury, so it's a big deal for both fighters. DAZN has the rights to stream the big fight – and there's a free trial for those in Canada. Follow our guide on how to watch a Joshua vs Usyk live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Joshua vs Usyk live stream Date: Saturday 25th Sept 2021 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST Ringwalks: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£24.95) US stream: DAZN ($19.99/month) AUS stream: DAZN ($2.99/month)

After Anthony Joshua's super-fight with Tyson Fury collapsed, the unified heavyweight takes on top-ranked Ukranian contender Oleksandr Usyk in front of a crowd of 60,000 in North London.

Joshua will likely weigh in more than a stone heavier than Usyk, who is fighting in only his third heavyweight bout, having previously become the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Matchroom Sports promoter Eddie Hearn has tipped the fight to start with a bang, so make sure you get your Joshua vs Usyk live stream sorted early. It's a £25 pay-per-view in the UK, but much cheaper in other countries.

"Usyk is a southpaw, clever, technically very good. He’s smaller as a former cruiserweight champion but he handled Derek Chisora, who is physically tougher than Joshua," said Tyson Fury. "So while I’m absolutely confident of beating [Deontay] Wilder, I’m not so sure about AJ not losing his fight."

The packed undercard includes Campbell Hatton, son of Manchester's Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton, fighting Izan Dura. We'll also see Lawrence Okolie face Dilan Prasovic for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight belt.

Saturday's unmissable fight costs $2.99 on DAZN for those in Australia and some countries get a free trial. Here's how to find your Joshua vs Usyk live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Joshua vs Usyk live stream for free

Boxing fans in 170+ countries can get a Joshua vs Usyk live stream on DAZN. Subscription to the fast-growing sports streaming service costs $20 a month in the USA, but it's much cheaper in Australia, thanks to the introductory price of just AU$2.99.

Luckiest of all, though, are those in Canada who can enjoy a FREE DAZN trial for their first 30 days with the service. There's no contract and they can cancel at any time. Worth knowing, right?

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Joshua vs Usyk live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Joshua vs Usyk live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Watch a Joshua vs Usyk live stream in the UK

DAZN has the rights to stream Joshua vs Usyk live in 170+ countries including the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand... but not the UK.

Instead, UK boxing fans can buy the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight for £24.95 through Sky Sports Box Office, Sky's pay-per-view channel. Not cheap, but price includes 6 months NOW Sports Mobile Month Membership.

Sky's coverage starts at 6pm BST. The first 30 minutes is free on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel. After that, you'll need to head to Sky Sports Box Office and pay the £25 fee.

Sky Sports Box Office is also available on BT TV: tune to channel 496 or search for the event in the BT Player.

The Joshua vs Usyk ringwalks are expected around 10pm British Summer Time.

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk – for Joshua's WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic – for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight belt

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo – light heavyweight

Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku – for Prodan's IBF international welterweight belt

Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov – for the vacant WBA intercontinental middleweight belt

Campbell Hatton vs Izan Dura – lightweight

Joshua vs Usyk tale of the tape

Anthony "AJ" Joshua – Oleksandr "The Cat" Usyk

Nationality: British – Ukrainian

Born: Oct. 15th, 1989 – Jan. 17th, 1987

Height: 6ft 6ins – 6ft 3ins

Reach: 82ins – 78 inches

Total Fights: 25 – 18

Record: 24 -1-0 with 22 KOs – 18-0 (13 KOs)