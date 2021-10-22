Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream and how to watch boxing

Jamel Herring will defend his WBO featherweight title against Shakur Stevenson at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta this weekend. The world title clash has all the makings of a classic, with unbeaten Stevenson, 24, one of boxing's brightest talents. Aussie fans can stream the big fight live on Fite.tv for only $9.99. In the UK, it's on Sky. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream from anywhere in the world.

Herring vs Stevenson live stream Date: Saturday 23rd Oct 2021 Main card: 7.30pm ET / 12.30am BST / 9.30am AEST (Sun) Ringwalks: 10.30pm ET / 3.30am BST / 12.30pm AEST (Sun) Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Aus stream: Fite.TV ($9.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN | NordVPN | Surfshark US stream: ESPN+ / Hulu (free trial) UK stream:Now (£10/day)

Shakur 'Sugar' Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) might be 11 years younger than his opponent but the New Jersey-born southpaw is already on course to become a two division champion, having won the WBO featherweight world title two years ago, before moving up to challenge for the super featherweight strap.

"He's not my friend. I don't talk to him outside of boxing," Stevenson told reporters at Friday's tense weigh-in. "If he slips up and makes any mistakes, I am going to capitalise. You will see a special night – my coming out party. He said he spoil it? So let's see."

Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs), 35, is no dope. 'Semper Fi' secured the WBO super featherweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Masayuki Ito in May 2019, and sent Carl 'The Jackal' Frampton into retirement with a dominant display back in April.

When it comes to technique, speed and defensive prowess, 5ft 7, Ash-Shakur Nafi-Shahid Stevenson, to give him his full name, is unrivalled in his class. But will 5ft 10 New Yorker Jamel Herring make his four inch reach advantage count?

Saturday's Top Rank boxing card is much cheaper in some countries than others, so make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream from anywhere.

Australia: Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

(Image credit: Top Rank / ESPN )

Aussie boxing fans can watch the big Stevenson vs Herring fight for just $9.99 on Fite.TV.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Stevenson vs Herring Herring vs Stevenson just $9.99 on Fite.TV

Fite.TV is undoubtedly the cheapest and most commitment-free place to watch the Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream. This standalone PPV is available in Australia so make sure to use a VPN if you're travelling abroad. View Deal

The ringwalks are expected around 3.30am BST on Sunday morning, which is 12.30pm AEST on Sunday. Should you purchase the fight and fall asleep, Fite.TV will offer replays so you won't miss out either way.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Herring vs Stevenson rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the right to air Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson fight in the States. ESPN+ costs from $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but you can watch the fight free elsewhere.

Top streaming service Hulu carries the ESPN channel and offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. You can cancel at any time, there's no contract. That means US boxing fans can watch Herring vs Stevenson without paying a dime!

Going to be outside of the homeland this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a US live stream without being blocked, as if you were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

After the free Hulu trial period, you'll pay $65 a month but again, you can cancel anytime. The fee includes access to almost every premium TV channel in the US so its a great option for live sports fans.

UK: Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

(Image credit: Top Rank / Sky Sports)

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will air the big fight live on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The main card starts at half past midnight.

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the boxing using Now, Sky's streaming platform. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Stevenson vs Herring Now Sports pass Stevenson vs Herring in Full HD for £10

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see some other events, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.

Herring vs Stevenson: fight card

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson – for Herring's WBO super featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs Dan Karpency – junior middleweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs James Westley – middleweight

Evan Holyfield vs Charles Stanford – junior middleweight

Roddricus Livsey vs Eric Palmer – junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs Roberto Negrete – featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs TBA – Junior welterweight

Harley Mederos vs TBA – lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA – middleweight

Herring vs Stevenson: tale of the tape

Name: Jamel Herring – Shakur Stevenson

Nationality: American – American

Age: 35 – 24

Height: 5ft 10 – 5ft 7

Reach: 72 inches – 68 inches

Total fights: 25 – 16

Record: 23-2-0, 11 knockouts – 16-0, 8 knockouts