Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free

Reigning AFCON champions Algeria need a victory against the Ivory Coast if they are to avoid an embarrassing early exit from this year's tournament. They go into their final group game with just one point from a possible six, while the Ivorians currently top Group E with four. UK viewers can watch the game free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch an Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria – 2022 AFCON live stream Date: 4pm GMT, 20th January 2022 Venue: Japoma Stadium, Cameroon FREE streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Sling |FuboTV (US free trials) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: beIN Sports ($20/month) Aus stream: Optus Sport (AU$15/month)

With Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez and Saïd Benrahma among their ranks, many will be surprised to see Algeria rooted to the bottom of Group E, but it's still too early to write them off completely.



Were it not for a calamitous goalkeeping error by Ali Sangare against Sierra Leone, the Ivory Coast would be home and dry by now, but with plenty of Premier League players of their own they'll fancy themselves to take all three points against a demoralised Algeria.

With second-placed Equatorial Guinea facing Sierra Leone in the other game, things could end rather badly for one of these two pre-tournament favourites.

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch an Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream from anywhere.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channel is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Ivory Coast vs Algeria, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream in the UK

The BBC will show Ivory Coast vs Algeria for free on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV. Ivory Coast vs Algeria is one of a handful of AFCON matches you'll find on the Beeb.

To get to watch all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, you can subscribe to Sky Sports or pick up a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Ivory Coast vs Algeria, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is the place to find live coverage of the African Cup of Nations 2022, including Ivory Coast vs Algeria, for just AU$14.99 per month (or $68 for six months). The service also serves up live Premier football, so it's a real bargain.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

GROUP STAGE:

Thursday 20th January 2022

Group E - Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm

Group E - Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm

Group F - Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm

Group F - Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm

ROUND OF 16:

23rd – 25th January 2022

QUARTER FINALS:

29th – 30th January 2022

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022