India vs England ODI live stream: how to watch ODI cricket from anywhere

The three-match India vs England ODI series kicks off on Tuesday 23rd March in Pune. After winning both the Test and T20I series, Virat Kohli’s India will be keen to complete the rout at the Maharashtra stadium. Can England salvage something from the final leg of the tour? Make sure you know how to watch a India vs England ODI live stream from anywhere in the world.

India vs England ODI live stream Date: 23rd March – 28th March Start time: 8am GMT / 1.30pm IST Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India US stream: Hotstar US ($50/year) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now TV (£33/month) India stream: Disney+ Hotstar (£3/month) Australia stream: Kayo Sports (AU$25/month)

The India vs England ODI will be a series of day-night matches played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Pune region. As for the pitch at the Maharashtra, it's usually on the slower side which should assist the spinners early doors.

India has announced its squad for the ODI series and there are a couple of fresh faces. Karnataka pacer M Prasidh Krishna makes his first appearances in the national set-up along side Suryakumar Yadav, who clocked up 50 in his maiden innings during the T20Is. Virat Kohli will captain, assisted by vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Having lost the 2021 Test series 3-1 and the T20I series 3-2, England will be looking to restore pride with a strong start to the 1st ODI. Furthermore, this ODI is part of the ICC cricket world Super League, which will help decide the teams for the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

The latest team news? The absence of T20I captain Joe Root (being rested) and fast bowler Jofra Archer (recovering from an elbow injury) will leave a massive hole in the England set-up.

"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels," the ECB said in a statement.

On a brighter note, England caption Eoin Morgan will be hoping to welcome back Moeen Ali. The all-rounder tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after arriving in Sri Lanka in January. Can he make an impact in the 50-over format?

The 1st ODI starts at 8am UK time on Tuesday. Read on below to find out how you can watch the 1st India vs England ODI live stream from anywhere in the world.

India vs England ODI live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Hotstar US / twitter.com/HotstarUSA)

Cricket rights in the US usually belong to Willow TV but Hotstar US is the official web and mobile broadcaster of England's tour of India, including the 3-match ODI series.

A Hotstar US subscription costs just $50 per year. Bargain. It's officially the exclusive home of any international cricket that takes place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters.

Of course, Hotstar US is only available at that price within the USA. Stuck abroad this week? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hotstar US – featuring live coverage of the 4th Test.

The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

India vs England ODI live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs England ODI cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

India vs England ODI live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Fox Sports has the rights to air the India vs England ODI series in Australia. You can catch the 1st, 2nd and 3rd ODI matches live and on-demand through Kayo Sports.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's even a 14-day free trial, so you can try before you buy. It gets you a ton of top-notch sports.

India vs England ODI live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast this ODI series in the UK. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch an India vs England ODI live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

India vs England ODI live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the ODI series in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live Test cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

India vs England ODI timings

The schedule is as follows:

1st ODI – 1.30pm IST (8am GMT), Tuesday 23rd March, Pune, India

2nd ODI – 1.30pm IST (8am GMT), Friday 26th March, Pune, India

3rd ODI - 1.30pm IST (8am GMT), Sunday 28th March, Pune, India

India vs England ODI full squads

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India vs England ODI key facts

England lost their last ODI series against Australia and they haven't won an ODI series in India in 37 years.

The last time England won a bi-lateral ODI series in India was back in 1984 where they pipped India 4-1.

India have lost their last two ODI series, against Australia and New Zealand, and will want to get back to winning ways this time around.

MS Dhoni holds the world record for the highest dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an ODI – 6 versus England at Leeds in 2007.