Hungary vs England live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League for free

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions get their new UEFA Nations League campaign underway with a behind-closed-doors game against Hungary on Saturday. England's last visit to Budapest was an easy 4-0 victory last September. Can they repeat that feat and get off to a winning start? The game kicks off at 5pm BST (12pm ET) and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Hungary vs England live stream for free wherever you are.

England's first competitive fixture since last November will be played without fans as punishment for crowd behaviour during Hungary's game against France last summer. That shouldn't matter too much to England, whose only defeat in their last 20 games came against Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Despite exiting at the group stage of the Euros last summer, Hungary showed they weren't there just to make up the numbers, holding both France and Germany to draws. Despite winning their last two qualifying games, the Magyars won't be on the plane to Qatar for the World Cup, so the Nations League is all Marco Rossi's team have to play for this year.

The big match kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 5th June at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Follow our guide on how to watch a Hungary vs England live stream for free, online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Hungary vs England live stream for free

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Hungary vs England live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

England fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games.

Away from home?

Watch a Hungary vs England free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Hungary vs England live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Hungary vs England live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Hungary vs England, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) or All4 (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the Hungary vs England live stream.

UK: Hungary vs England live stream

Channel 4 has the exclusive rights to show Hungary vs England and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

Hungary vs England is also available via the Channel 4 website and All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Hungary vs England live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Hungary vs England for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Hungary vs England live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Hungary vs England with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 1

All times BST

Wednesday 1st June

Poland vs Wales, 5pm

Thursday 2nd June

Georgia vs Gibraltar, 5pm

Cyprus vs Kosovo, 5pm

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, 5pm

Estonia vs San Marino, 5pm

Spain vs Portugal, 7:45pm

Czech Republic vs Switzerland, 7:45pm

Northern Ireland vs Greece, 7:45pm

Israel vs Iceland, 7:45pm

Slovenia vs Sweden, 7:45pm

Serbia vs Norway, 7:45pm

Friday 3rd June

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, 3pm

Latvia vs Andorra, 5pm

France vs Denmark, 7:45pm

Belgium vs Netherlands, 7:45pm

Croatia vs Austria, 7:45pm

Belarus vs Slovakia, 7:45pm

Liechtenstein vs Moldova, 7:45pm

Saturday 4th June

Armenia v Republic of Ireland, 2pm

Hungary vs England, 5pm

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 5pm

Lithuania vs Luxembourg, 5pm

Turkey vs Faroe Islands, 7:45pm

Italy v Germany, 7:45pm

Montenegro vs Romania, 7:45pm

Wednesday 21st September

Scotland vs Ukraine, 7:45pm