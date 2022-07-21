How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online – stream new episodes of the gory saga now

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's creepy episodic anthology series American Horror Stories returns to the small screen this summer for a second season with eight more fright-packed helpings of nightmare fuel. A spin-off from the massively popular American Horror Story, as with season one, it blends gore and high camp and no small debt to horror TV classic Tales from the Crypt. American Horror Stories season 2 premieres in the US on Hulu on Thursday July 21st. Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 Premieres: Thursday 21st July 2022 Final episode: Thursday 8th September 2022 US stream: Hulu 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) / FX UK stream: Disney+ (£7.99/month) (opens in new tab) Cast: Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Alicia Silverstone, Dominique Jackson, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Quvenzhané Wallis

The new run sees familiar face Denis O’Hare make an appearance as a creepy doll collector in the opening episode, “Dollhouse”. The new season also promises appearances from Max Greenfield, Bella Thorne and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.

Hulu is keeping details and plot lines for the new season close to its chest, but have hinted that episodes will bring back characters and locations from the original American Horror Story series.

Fans in the US can watch American Horror Stories season 2 for free with Hulu's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Follow our guide to watch American Horror Stories season 2 free from where you are.

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 free online with Hulu

American Horror Stories season 2 is available to stream on Hulu in the States, with new episodes made available every Thursday from 21st July.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial. In other words, you can watch a large chunk of American Horror Stories season 2 without paying a penny, if you want.

Hulu is typically only available in the US. You can also pick it up along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 as part of the Disney Bundle subscription (opens in new tab).

If you'd rather not take the Hulu route, American Horror Stories season 2 airs on the FX cable channel. If you don't have cable, you can find also FX on cord-cutting services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Episode 1: “Dollhouse” - July 21, 2022

Episode 2: “Necro” - July 28, 2022

Episode 3: “Aura” - August 4, 2022

Episode 4: “Drive” - August 11, 2022

Episode 5: “Bloody Mary” - August 18, 2022

Episode 6: “Facelift” - August 25, 2022

Episode 7: “Milkmaids” - September 1, 2022

Episode 8: “Lake” - September 8, 2022

American Horror Stories season 2 official trailer

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 in the UK

American Horror Stories season 2 streams on the Disney+ Star channel in the UK. Unfortunately at the time of writing, no UK release date has been confirmed.

Subscription to Disney+ (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under. American Horror Stories season 2 is set to make its way to Disney+ in Australia, but as yet, there's no official release date. A subscription costs AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That gets you access to a host of hit TV shows including Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.

