Davis vs Romero live stream and how to watch the lightweight title fight online: Tank against Rolly – full fight, time, card, PPV

Expect fireworks tonight when five-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Rolando "Rolly" Romero in Brooklyn, New York. The pair began feuding months prior to this evening's explosive encounter, making it a must-see for any boxing fan. The Davis vs Romero live stream is a $75 pay-per-view in the US, but only $12.99 on Fite.TV elsewhere. Make sure you know how to watch a Davis vs Romero live stream of the full fight from wherever you are. Full details just below.

"Tank" has become one of boxing biggest stars since signing with Mayweather Promotions, racking up an undefeated 26-0 (24 KOs) career record. After weeks of outlandish trash talk, he'll be keen to show his class against a larger opponent who has promised to "knock him out" in round one.

The fight was original set for December last year but No.1 ranked contender Romero was the subject of an assault case and replaced by Isaac Cruz. Davis dispatched Cruz by unanimous decision, and the case against Romero was dropped, clearing the way for Saturday's 12-round title bout at the legendary Barclays Center.

There's plenty of action elsewhere on the card, too. Keep an eye out for the co-main event, a mouthwatering middleweight clash featuring Erislandy Lara vs Gary "Spike" O’Sullivan.

Want to watch a Davis vs Romero live stream? It's on Fite.TV in the UK and on Showtime in the States. Make sure you know how to watch the Davis vs Romero live stream from wherever you are.

UK: Watch a Davis vs Romero live stream

The Davis vs Romero live stream is exclusive to Fite TV (opens in new tab) in the UK and costs just $12.99.

Remember: UK nationals can use a VPN to access Fite.TV from abroad, without being blocked (opens in new tab). Scroll down for a step-by-step guide.

Watch a Davis vs Romero live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Davis vs Romero rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN for Davis vs Romero



Using a VPN to watch the Davis vs Romero live stream is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the cheap Davis vs Romero live stream.

US: Davis vs Romero live stream

Davis vs Romero is an $74.99 pay-per-view in the US. You can order the fight from Showtime and ppv.com.

Don't forget: UK nationals can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Fite.TV from abroad. Details above.

Davis vs Romero full card

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero for Davis’ WBA (regular) – Lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan for Lara’s WBA (regular) – Middleweight title

Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria – Junior Middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez – Junior Lightweight

Davis vs Romero tale of the tape

Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs Rolando "Rolly" Romero

Nationality: American vs American

Born: 7th Nov 1994 vs 14th Oct 1995

Height: 5' 5.5" vs 5'8"

Reach: 67.5" vs 68"

Total Fights: 26 vs 14

Record: 26-0 (24 KOs) vs 14-0 (12 KOs)