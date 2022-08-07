Commonwealth Games Road cycling live stream: how to watch the Birmingham 2022 road race free online

The 2022 Commonwealth Games road race gets underway today in a thrilling finale to the Birmingham 2022 cycling. The 112km women's road race starts at 8am BST, followed by the 160km men's road race at 12.30pm. Cycling fans can watch free coverage of the Commonwealth Games. Here's all you need to know on how to watch a 2022 Commonwealth Games road cycling live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Commonwealth Games road cycling 2022 Date: Sunday 7th August 2022 Free streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | 7plus (opens in new tab) (Aus) | CBC (opens in new tab) (Can) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Men's race: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEST Women's race: 8am BST / 3am ET / 5pm AEST Location: St Nicholas' Park, Birmingham India stream: Sony Sports Network (opens in new tab)

Mark Cavendish will wear the colours of his native Isle of Man when he goes for gold in the Commonwealth Games road cycling. The Manx sprinter, who has won 34 Tour de France stages, faces a tough challenge from top-tier competitors such as Canada's Pier-André Cote and Rwanda's Moise Mugisha.

Fellow Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock remains hopeful of competing despite a horror crash during the 15km scratch race that landed three riders in hospital.

The road race is one of the core sports on the Commonwealth Games programme, and has been contested at every Games since 1938. The men's and women's road race will start and finish in St Nicholas' Park (here's a full map of the road race course (opens in new tab)). Make sure you know how to watch a Commonwealth Games road cycling live stream from wherever you are.

Gold: UK fans can watch more than 200 hours of the 2022 Commonwealth Games live and in full on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Silver: Aussie viewers can stream coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on 7plus (opens in new tab), including 30 live and replay channels.

Bronze: Canadians can watch free coverage on CBC (opens in new tab), including six daily streaming feeds.

Stuck outside the UK, Australia or Canada? Simply use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your local stream from abroad, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Commonwealth Games 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access your local stream when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can watch from abroad and save money!

How to use a VPN for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Using a VPN to watch the road cycling is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer when travelling abroad.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Commonwealth Games road cycling live stream!

