Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream: how to watch Tribute to the Kings PPV on Fite TV

Tribute to the Kings promises to be a historic pay-per-view event, featuring father and son boxing icons Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, plus UFC superstar Anderson Silva. The full fight is an exclusive Fite.TV PPV at $39.99 in the US – or just $14.99 in the UK. Read our handy guide and find out how to watch a Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream from anywhere in the world.

Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream Date: Saturday 19th June 2021 Main card: 9pm ET / 2am BST Chavez Sr vs Camacho Jr: 11.30 ET / 4.30am BST Venue: The Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico UK stream: Fite.TV ($14.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Fite.TV ($39.99)

The much-hyped Tribute to the Kings event will feature 12 bouts, the first seven of which will be streamed live on globalsportsstreaming.com. The main card is an exclusive Fite.TV PPV starting at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

The headline fight will feature former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a 10-round cruiserweight bout. The MMA legend is considered by some to be UFC's 'Greatest Of All Time' but his final MMA appearance was underwhelming and he hasn't stepped foot in a boxing ring since 2005.

"When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," said Former UFC middleweight champion Silva. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr. I train continuously, always am striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath."

Before that, 58-year-old boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr will make his last ever ring appearance when he battles Hector "Little Macho" Camacho Jr in an exhibition bout. Camancho Jr is son of Hector "Macho" Camancho Sr, who was defeated by unanimous decision in the legendary Chavez vs Camacho WBO light welterweight title fight back in September 1992.

The main card also features Omar Chavez, who fights Ramon Alvarez in their trilogy bout. Don't miss this one – it looks to be a spectacular PPV put together by Borizteca Boxing and Tosacano Promotions.

Saturday's Tribute to the Kings pay-per-view is exclusive to Fite.TV. You can watch on the Fite.TV website or via the app. Follow our guide to watch a Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream on Fite.TV

There isn’t a way to stream the Tribute to the Kings main card free, sadly.

US boxing fans must pay the $39.99 PPV fee to watch the main card including a Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream.

UK boxing fans need only pay $14.99 – less than half what the PPV costs in the States. So, even if you're not a huge boxing fan, you're guaranteed great bang for buck at this price.

Fite.TV is accessible worldwide but if you find yourself geo-blocked, simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

Watch a Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream rights holders, you may find yourself geo-blocked if you're away from your own country. If that's the case use a VPN to make sure you can access the stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Tribute to the Kings main card

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva – Cruiserweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr – Exhibition

Omar Chavez vs Ramon Alvarez 3 – Middleweight

Damian Sosa vs Abel Mina – Junior Middleweight



Chavez Jr vs Silva tale of the tape

Nationality: Mexican – Brazilian

Age: 35 – 46

Height: 6ft – 6ft 2in

Reach: 73in – 77.5in

Total fights: 59 – 2

Record: 52-5, 1 KO – 1-1, 1 KO