Cardiff vs Toulouse free live stream: watch the Champions Cup from anywhere

The 2021–22 European Rugby Champions Cup may get underway today but the real opener is tomorrow's Cardiff vs Toulouse clash. Channel 4 will be showing the game free in the UK but make sure you know how to watch a Cardiff vs Toulouse free live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Cardiff vs Toulouse live stream Date: 11th Dec 2021 Free stream: Channel 4 US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial)

This is going to be a tough one for the home side who have an eye-watering 42 players out of action through covid. There are no fewer than 11 debutants in the matchday squad with lists of semi-pros, academy youngsters and veterans pulled out of retirement required to fulfil the fixture.

Reigning champions Toulouse, on the other hand, are at virtually full strength with Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack the standout names in teamsheet studded with internationals.

The Welsh rugby faithful will be out in full force, though, with the game looking like a sold out affair. Those that can't make it to the ground can watch a Cardiff vs Toulouse free live stream from anywhere on Channel 4.

The odds may be stacked but this is just the kind of underdog story that sport is all about.

Cardiff vs Toulouse free live stream

There are plenty of ways to watch Cardiff vs Toulouse free online.

US fans can stream every game on Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month, but new users get a 7-day free trial.

UK fans can watch selected games – including Cardiff Blues vs Toulouse at 1pm GMT on 11th December – free on Channel 4.

France TV will also be showing selected games free-to-air on FR2.

Aussie fans can watch the Champions Cup on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial.

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Cardiff vs Toulouse from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Cardiff vs Toulouse rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions Cup rugby, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Peacock, or 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Peacock or Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy the Cardiff vs Toulouse free live stream.

UK: Cardiff vs Toulouse live stream

Channel 4 will show a handful of games for free, including Cardiff Blues vs Toulouse at 1pm GMT on 11th December. Remember to use a VPN when travelling away from the UK.

USA: Cardiff vs Toulouse live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will stream all the action live on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free). New users get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream European Champions Cup rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, plus selected Premier League soccer games, Champions League games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office. It's one heck of a deal.

Australia: Cardiff vs Toulouse live stream

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a Cardiff vs Toulouse live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand, including Heineken Cup and Six Nations rugby.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Kayo Sports Free 14-day trial – Champions Cup rugby

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including European Champions Cup rugby. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 fixtures

All times GMT

ROUND 1:



Friday 10th December 2021

Northampton Saints vs Racing - 8pm



Saturday 11th December 2021

Cardiff vs Toulouse - 1pm

Leinster vs Bath - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Leicester Tigers - 4.15pm

Bristol Bears vs Scarlets - 5.30pm

Clermont vs Ulster - 6.30pm

Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier - 8pm

Sunday 12th December 2021

Ospreys vs Sale Sharks - 1pm

Connacht vs Stade Francais - 1pm

Wasps vs Munster - 3.15pm

La Rochelle vs Glasgow Warriors - 4.15pm

Castres vs Harlequins - 6.30pm

ROUND 2:

Friday 17th December 2021

Ulster vs Northampton Saints - 8pm

Montpellier vs Leinster - 9pm

Saturday 18th December 2021

Harlequins vs Cardiff - 1pm

Bath vs La Rochelle - 1pm

Sale Sharks vs Clermont - 3.15pm

Racing vs Ospreys - 6.30pm

Glasgow vs Exeter Chiefs - 5.30pm

Munster vs Castres - 8pm

Sunday 19th December 2021

Scarlets vs Bordeaux - 1pm

Leicester Tigers vs Connacht - 1pm

Toulouse vs Wasps - 4.15pm

Stade Francais vs Bristol Bears - 6.30pm

ROUND 3:

Friday 14th January 2022

Cardiff vs Harlequins - 8pm

Castres vs Munster - 9pm

Saturday 15th January 2022

Wasps vs Toulouse - 1pm

Ospreys vs Racing 92 - 3.15pm

Connacht vs Leicester Tigers - 3.15pm

Exeter vs Glasgow - 5.30pm

La Rochelle vs Bath - 6.30pm

Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais - 8pm

Sunday 16th January 2022

Leinster vs Montpellier - 1pm

Northampton Saints vs Ulster - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Scarlets - 4.15pm

Clermont vs Sale Sharks - 6.30pm

ROUND 4:

Friday 21st January 2022

Harlequins vs Castres - 8pm

Saturday 22nd January 2022

Bath vs Leinster - 1pm

Toulouse vs Cardiff - 2pm

Leicester Tigers vs Bordeaux-Begles - 3.15pm

Ulster vs Clermont - 5.30pm

Scarlets vs Bristol Bears - 5.30pm

Glasgow vs La Rochelle - 8pm

Sunday 23rd January 2022

Sale Sharks vs Ospreys - 1pm

Stade Francais vs Connacht - 2pm

Munster vs Wasps - 3.15pm

Racing 92 vs Northampton - 4.15pm

Montpellier vs Exeter - 6.30pm

European Rugby Champions Cup match facts

Qualification for the pool stage of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup depends on a club's final position in their respective national/regional league. The only other way to qualify is by winning the second-tier Challenge Cup, as Montpellier did when they beat Leicester Tigers in May of this 2021.

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.