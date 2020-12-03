Australia vs India T20I live stream: how to watch Game 1 from anywhere

India did more than save face with their ODI win in Canberra to finish the series 2-1 down. Will the Manuka Oval prove a happy hunting ground as the tourists head into the T20Is in the final warm up before the Tests begin? Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs India T20I live stream wherever you are. Game 1; game on.

Australia vs India ODI live stream BT Sport has the right to air the Australia vs India T20I cricket in the UK. Anyone can enjoy the coverage with a £25 BT Sport monthly pass, even non-BT customers. Those in the US can watch Australia vs India on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV. Fox Sports and Kayo Sports offer options in Australia and it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network across India. Don't forget to use a VPN when trying to watch access to your home live stream when travelling abroad.

Three Twenty20 internationals and four Tests remain between these two old cricketing rivals and the fans will be there to enjoy them. Game 1 and Game 2 of the T20Is will be at half capacity and the SCG could be a full house of 48,000 for the final game.

Coming off the back of the IPL, there should be plenty of T20 form from both teams. While Glenn Maxwell wasn't prolific in India, the Aussie looked good in the ODIs and will be itching to get swinging again.

The Indian bowling attack seems to have turned a corner too with paceman Jasprit Bumrah looking sharp in the final one-day game and some blistering IPL form that saw him haul 27 wickets for a 6.73 economy rate.

David Warner is out for the hosts, Pat Cummins will be rested and both Mitchel Starc and Marcus Stoinis are doubts. Matthew Wade or D’Arcy Short will likely step in at the top of the order with Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar further down.

Will 21-year-old Cameron Green get another turn with bat and ball after his less than stellar ODI debut? It seems likely.

The action begins at 8.10am GMT on Friday with the Game 2 and Game 3 on Sunday and Tuesday. Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of the Australia vs India T20I series wherever you are in the world.

Australia: Australia vs India T20I live stream

Fox Sports has the rights to air the Australia vs India T20I series in Australia.

You can also catch the T20I action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.

Be warned that not all VPNs work for Kayo Sports, if you're an Australian citizen trying to watch from abroad. Look out for a VPN service which offers a money back guarantee and leave plenty of time before kick-off to sort it out.

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Australia vs India T20I series. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

The Kayo app offers loads of clever features including SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, plus interactive live stats and highlights clips.

Kayo Sports is only available in selected regions.

Fox Sports will also broadcast the match in Australia. Not a subscriber? The Foxtel Sports HD bundle will set you back around $74 a month and includes 50+ channels as well as Foxtel GO. Sign up for 12 months and you'll get the first month free.

Australia vs India T20I live stream from abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

UK: Australia vs India T20I live stream

Rights to show the Australia vs Inida T20I series in the UK belong to BT Sport and the good news is that you don't need to be a BT customer or BT broadband user to enjoy the action. Existing BT TV customers can add the BT Sport channels for as little as £7.50 per month.

Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and watch on any mobile device, tablet, laptop or any platform with the BT Sport app.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

US : Australia vs India T20I live stream

Cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the Australia vs India T20I series for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available to those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of the cricket at the same time.

South Africa: Australia vs India T20I live stream

(Image credit: SuperSport)

SuperSport is the place to watch the cricket and most other sport in South Africa. The Australia vs India T20I coverage will be broadcast across SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand from 11am.

Australia vs India T20I 2020 fixtures

Times are in GMT.

Friday 4th December - Game 1 from Manuka Oval, Canberra, 8.10am

Sunday 6th December - Game 2 from SCG, 8.10am

Tuesday 8th December - Game 3 ODI rom SCG, 8.10am