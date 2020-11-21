Argentina vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 2020 Tri Nations rugby

Australia must beat Argentina if Dave Rennie's Wallabies are to retain any hope of lifting the 2020 Tri Nations trophy. Both teams go into the fixture on the back of momentous wins over the All Blacks, so it should be a cracker. Here's how to watch a Argentina vs Australia free live stream live from anywhere in the world.

Good news! Rugby fans in Australia can stream Argentina vs Australia live and for free on 10play. The streaming service is only available from within Australia. Going to be abroad? You can use NordVPN to access 10play as if you were back in Oz!

Argentina vs Australia kicks off on 8.45am GMT (6.45pm AEST) at the McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia, on Saturday 21st November.

Both teams have one Tri Nations win so far, but Los Pumas have a game in hand and will be on cloud nine following their shock victory against the All Blacks last week.

The Wallabies with a have a tough job to break down Argentina's brick wall defence but the Aussies will be in buoyant mood having turned around their Tri Nations fortunes with a 24-22 victory against the All Blacks at the Suncorp Stadium.

Coach Dave Rennie has largely kept the faith with the line-up that helped the Wallabies upset the All Blacks, but injured prop James Slipper will miss out, prompting a recall for Scott Sio. The Aussie veteran gets the nod over 20-year-old Angus Bell, who will again come off the bench.

Meanwhile Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has stuck with the starting line-up that gave the Pumas their first win over New Zealand in 71 years and 30 rugby Test matches. No surprises there.

Argentina vs Australia kicks off at 8.45am UK time. Read on to find out how to live stream this weekend's 2020 Tri Nations action wherever you are.

How to watch an Argentina vs Australia free live stream

Australian-based viewers can watch this weekend's big Tri Nations match live and free on Network 10. The match will also stream live on the 10play.com.au website.

The stream is completely free to all those based in Australia.

Going to be out of the country? No problem. You can use NordVPN to access 10play as if you were back at home in Oz! (Note: not all VPNs are up to the task, which is why we recommend NordVPN).

Argentina vs Australia live stream: watch anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such NordVPN.

Once you’ve subscribed, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app and you’re in.

Should you still find yourself geo-blocked, make sure that you have the latest version of your VPN software. If that doesn't do it, head to the Preferences section and try different protocols.

Australia: Argentina vs Australia free live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

Argentina vs Australia will be live and free on Network 10, and streaming on 10play.com.au.

Going to be out of the country? No problem. You can use NordVPN to access 10play as if you were back at home in Australia!

It's worth noting that, while NordVPN works a treat with 10play, some VPNs don't. For that reason, we specifically recommend using NordVPN.

Foxtel will also broadcast the match in Australia. Not a subscriber? The Foxtel Sports HD bundle will set you back around $74 a month and includes 50+ channels as well as Foxtel GO. Sign up for 12 months and you'll get the first month free.

Don't want to commit? Your other option is streaming service Kayo Sports. The app offers loads of clever features including SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, plus interactive live stats and highlights clips.

US: Argentina vs Australia free live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

US viewers can catch Tri-Nations rugby on NBC Gold and ESPN+. You can sign up to ESPN+ for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual pass.

Remember, if you want to use your subscription outside the US then you'll need to use a VPN.

Argentina vs Australia kicks off at 03.45am ET on Saturday 14th November, so you'll need to a few cups of strong coffee.

UK: Argentina vs Australia live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this weekend's Tri-Nations clash between New Zealand and Argentina.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day or £34 per month. Sky Sports passes include Premier League football, F1, NFL, cricket, boxing and plenty more sports besides.

You'll need to be up bright and early. Coverage kicks off at 6.10am GMT on Saturday 14th November on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

If you're a Sky subscriber but find yourself outside of the UK, remember you'll need to use a VPN to stream via Sky Go.

NZ: Argentina vs Australia live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 in New Zealand. The match kicks off at 9.45pm NZDT.

If you want to watch the Argentina vs Australia online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.

You can add the Sky Sport channels to your Sky Starter pack for $26. Sign up for 12 months and you get the first month free.

South Africa: Argentina vs Australia live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

SuperSport is the place to watch Argentina vs Australia in South Africa. The coverage will be broadcast across SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels.

The match kicks off at 10.45am Central African Time.

2020 Tri Nations fixtures

All times in GMT

Round 1 – Saturday 31st October (Bledisloe Cup)

Wallabies v New Zealand

Kick off: 8.45am

Round 2 – Saturday 7th November (Bledisloe Cup)

Wallabies v New Zealand

Kick off: 8.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 14th November

New Zealand v Argentina

Kick off: 7.10am

Round 4 – Saturday 21st November

Wallabies v Argentina

Kick off: 8.45am

Round 5 – Saturday 28th November

Argentina v New Zealand

Kick off: 8.45am

Round 6 – Saturday 5th December

Wallabies v Argentina

Kick off: 8.45am