How to watch A Quiet Place Part II at home right now

A Quiet Place Part 2, John Krasinski's horror sequel starring Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbot, a mother trying to raise a family in a post-apocalyptic world stalked by blind monsters, is finally available to stream online ahead of the Blu-ray release on 27th July. Read on to find out how to watch A Quiet Place 2 on Paramount Plus.

The sequel to spine-tingling horror thriller A Quiet Place has garnered rave reviews from critics and is rated 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's a great option for those of you who enjoy nightmarish thrillers that borrow from classics like Jaws, Alien and Jurassic Park.

A Quiet Place Part 2 has been a given an early release on the CBS-owned Paramount Plus streaming service, just 45 days after arriving in movie theaters, meaning you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. Grab some popcorn as we reveal how to A Quiet Place Part 2 on Paramount+ today from wherever you are in the world.

Watch A Quiet Place Part 2 online today

Paramount Plus is the place to watch A Quiet Place Part 2. It's available to stream now at no extra cost.

The service offers two subscription tiers: the ad-supported Essential plan is $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, while the Premium plan is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

'Premium' promises "limited" commercials, but both plans offer access to A Quiet Place Part 2 at no extra cost.

Better yet, new users get a 7-day free trial. No contract; cancel anytime. Provided you've not previously subscribed, you can watch A Quiet Place Part 2 without paying a penny!

Paramount Plus: Free 7-day trial

Sign up to the monthly Essential or Premium plan and you'll get your first 7 days of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it for a few days and see how you get on?

Paramount Plus is currently only available in the US, Latin American and the Nordics, so you'll need to use a VPN to access your account when away from home and outside those territories. Here's how to do that...

How to watch Paramount Plus from anywhere

Stuck outside the United States, Latin America and the Nordics? You can access Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

That way, you can sign into your your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the countries listed above. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How can I get Paramount Plus?

Very easily. You can access Paramount Plus through your favourite web browser at paramountplus.com.

Most users opt for the dedicated Paramount Plus app, which is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video subscription. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Is A Quiet Place 2 on Netflix?

Short answer: no. Neither the first nor second A Quiet Place movies are on Netflix, and it's unlikely they will be anytime soon. They're currently exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Can I watch A Quiet Place Part 2 in 4K Ultra HD?

Not yet. A Quiet Place Part II will receive a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on 27th July 2021. The 4K UHD version will be presented in Dolby Vision HDR; both the 4K and 1080p Blu-ray discs will boast Dolby Atmos sound.

Fans can also opt for a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack that includes access to a digital copy of A Quiet Place Part II plus a host of special features including a Director's Diary with John Krasinski.

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the MGM and Paramount Picture vault.

Paramount Plus will stream many new releases within 30-45 days of their theatrical release. Mission: Impossible 7 will premiere within 45 days of showing in theatres, for example. Paramount Plus will also be the place to stream Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

ViacomCBS has also confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus in the next two years including a Frasier revival, starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist.

