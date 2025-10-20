When the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV launched last year, it quickly became a sensation. It boasted a balanced and immersive picture, became the benchmark in the What Hi-Fi? testing room and won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in 2024.

And now it's available at a hefty discount – the 55-inch model is now priced at £1500 at Amazon and several other retailers, which is a good £700 off the original price.

So, what's the problem? Well, that was last year. Fast-forward to 2025 and Sony has neglected to release a new mid-range model, whereas LG has pipped it to the post with this year's LG C5 OLED TV – a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025.

And despite being the newer TV, the LG C5 is available at a lower price tag - the 55-inch model, which launched at £1900, is currently on sale for £1200 at Richer Sounds.

That's a whopping £700 discount, and a good £300 cheaper than the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8. With an LG US60T soundbar worth £249 also included in the deal, we're struggling not to call this an absolute steal.

What Hi-fi? Award Winner 2025 Save £700 LG C5: was £1,900 now £1,200 at Richer Sounds The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award winner and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there - the LG C5 is the best OLED for most people.

We've spent quite some time singing the praises of the Bravia 8 and Sony's offering was still in contention for an award this year, but the LG C5 has ultimately taken over as our mid-range OLED TV of choice.

Both offer similarly excellent picture quality, with the LG C5 offering a rich, punchy and crisp image, excellent contrast and image solidity and a delicate balance between vibrancy and authenticity.

Film buffs and picture purists alike will be delighted with the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, while we found the level of detail preserved in HD and SDR content to be impressive.

The C5 also continues LG's legacy as the go-to for gaming TVs, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/144Hz gaming, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

There's also some nifty AI features courtesy of LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor – an AI chatbot can troubleshoot problems or alter settings for you, while a voice recognition feature will automatically switch to your profile based on your voice alone. The Sony Bravia 8 can't quite compete here – with only 2 HDMI 2.1 ports and a solid if less slick Google TV OS.

The C5's audio comes courtesy of a 2.2 channel 40W speaker system with downward-firing drivers; a system that can't quite match its incredible picture quality but won't be an issue for those who partake in the free soundbar or add something better.

All the usual suspects are there when it comes to HDR, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG all present and accounted for, while Dolby Atmos is supported for immersive audio.

LG's webOS 25 operating system also grants you access to the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The Sony Bravia 8 remains a five-star TV for anyone still keen, and the newly released Sony Bravia 8A (currently priced at £1800) is a budget version that may one day drop to the price levels of the LG C5.

But for anyone after a mid-range OLED TV right now, the LG C5 is a no-brainer. You'll get a new TV with award-winning picture and better gaming specs at, importantly, a lower price.

