Striking the balance between budget and quality when looking for a new TV is tricky, especially when shopping for one under £500, but it's not impossible. And the TCL C6KS, which we consider to be one of the best 50-inch TVs, is about to prove it.

Right now, it can be yours for just £314 at Hughes, which is an unbelievable price considering we already recommended it at full price – but you'll need to make sure you use this discount code.

While the set currently sits at the lowest-ever price we've seen it, just £349, you can secure an extra 10 per cent off with code 'SPRING10' at checkout. It's really as easy as that.

Save £105 TCL C6KS : was £419 now £314 at Hughes The TCL C6KS is a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winner that made us ask the question: "A Mini LED TV this cheap can't actually be good... can it?" Excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support, and outstanding value for money are just some of the reasons why we think it can.

Still not sold? There's plenty more to say about the TCL C6KS that'll explain why we consider it to be the overall best cheap TV on the market right now.

One of the main draws of TCL's model is its Mini LED backlighting with 160 dimming zones, which helps to provide arguably the best picture quality we've seen on a set at this price.

Throw in TCL's new HVA technology, which provides deep blacks, refined shadow details, and better halo control than cheaper TVs are normally capable of, and you should be pretty impressed.

Our expert testers' verdict says it all: "The brightness feels very organic to the 50C6KS’s picture [...] by which we mean that, as well as not generally straining the TV’s black levels and local dimming controls, it doesn’t cause the brightest colours to start looking faded or washed out."

For this price, though, it's not perfect, with motion looking a little soft and some clipping and colour banding from bright HDR highlights. But, I'll repeat, at this price, it's still offering more than you'd expect.

Sonically, we were happy to find that it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X playback, delivering these premium audio formats with more volume and power than expected.

It doesn't manage to beat the performance of even the most affordable soundbars, however, so we recommend that you head to our best budget soundbars page to find a suitable sonic partner.

In terms of connectivity, the TCL model offers three HDMI ports, plus two media-capable USB ports. It also supports all four main HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Despite some drawbacks, the C6KS manages to overdeliver in pretty much every area where you'd normally have to compromise with a budget TV, which led our experts to say: "The price seems like it must be too good to be true – but it isn’t."

And now, it's even cheaper, dropping to just £314 at Hughes, as long as you use the code 'SPRING10' at checkout.

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Read our full TCL C6KS review

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And these are the best cheap TVs we recommend